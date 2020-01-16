Dehiwela (SriLanka) house & property for sale
Lotus Grove gated community
Nature at your doorstep : A unique 15.6 Perch secluded corner property bordered by nature reserve and Bolgoda lake.
√ Away from through traffic .
√ Overlooks the water front of Bolgoda lake & bird sanctuary
√ 30 feet wide road front with ample parking space
√ Approximately 1km to Hill Street & 1.5km to the Galle Road
√ Landscaped garden
√ Architect- Design Consortium
Ground Floor:
√ Porch, living dining, fitted pantry,
√ Cooking, washing & helpers room
√ One bedroom with attached bath
√ Separate shed for storage or living quarters
√ Outside toilet
First floor:
√ Wooden staircase leads to office/TV/family area
√ Large master bedroom with a fitted wall to wall wardrobe & attached bathroom
√ Two bed rooms one leading to an open balcony
√ Shared bathroom
√ All rooms fitted with air conditioners
Community Amenities:
√ 24 hr security
√ Swimming pool
√ Tennis,squash
√ Badminton courts
√ Children’s’ playground
More photos of the property:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/7o8jvifbFBtWp2iq9
Enquiries:
+94 71 352 7155
+94 77 622 7765
lotusgrv@gmail.com
