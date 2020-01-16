by In









Dehiwela (SriLanka) house & property for sale

Lotus Grove gated community

Nature at your doorstep : A unique 15.6 Perch secluded corner property bordered by nature reserve and Bolgoda lake.

√ Away from through traffic .

√ Overlooks the water front of Bolgoda lake & bird sanctuary

√ 30 feet wide road front with ample parking space

√ Approximately 1km to Hill Street & 1.5km to the Galle Road

√ Landscaped garden

√ Architect- Design Consortium

Ground Floor:

√ Porch, living dining, fitted pantry,

√ Cooking, washing & helpers room

√ One bedroom with attached bath

√ Separate shed for storage or living quarters

√ Outside toilet

First floor:

√ Wooden staircase leads to office/TV/family area

√ Large master bedroom with a fitted wall to wall wardrobe & attached bathroom

√ Two bed rooms one leading to an open balcony

√ Shared bathroom

√ All rooms fitted with air conditioners

Community Amenities:

√ 24 hr security

√ Swimming pool

√ Tennis,squash

√ Badminton courts

√ Children’s’ playground

More photos of the property:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/7o8jvifbFBtWp2iq9

Enquiries:

+94 71 352 7155

+94 77 622 7765

lotusgrv@gmail.com







