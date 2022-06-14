100% Organic Nutritious Vegetables from Your Garden To Your Home
Easy to Make, But Difficult to Eat Why ? If You eat Straight from The Instant Pot as Soon as it is Made Without a Plate, You may Burn Your Tongue. Yes it is True. Last Video is my favorite Mutton Biryani But Very Complex with Too Many Items Going in. If Your Tongue is falling Out from the Mouth, by Just Looking at, Please Do Not Call Me. However, If You Make Biryani by Accident or Even by Mistake, Please Let me Know to Come and Check, You Made it Right
Every Vegetable You See Below I have Germinated From the Seeds and Grown in My Garden at Home. I will Never Write Something, I Can Not Do. If I Can Do it, Yes Anyone Can Do it. I am sharing with you. Please Listen to Every Video to Learn from the Experts.
11 Proven Health Benefits of Swiss Chard
I did learn How to Grow all the Vegetables at Home Listening to the Videos sent herein. Please listen, Not Once or Twice, but many times as I did listen multiple times again and again.
how to plant Gotukola/ Centella Asiatica easily sinhala | අඩු ඉඩක නිවැරදිව ගොටුකොල වගා කරන ආකාරය.
මුකුණුවැන්න බදුනක වගාකරමු Let’s cultivate Mukunuwenna in a pot,ගෙවතු වගාව ,gewathu wagawa
Okra cultivation බණ්ඩක්කා වගාව bandakka wagawa Okra home gardening cultivation bandakka gewathu
Brilliant idea | How to grow Water Spinach in water | කංකුං වගාවකට අපූරු අදහසක් | Agreen Agriculture
කංකුන් වගාව වැල් මගින් බදුන්ගතව Let’s grow water spinach in a pot by cutting the vines kankun wagawa
සුපිරියට කංකුන් හයිඩ්රොපොනික් තාක්ෂණයෙන් වවමු. – Growing Kankun Simple Hydroponics
සුපිරියට කංකුන් නිවසේදිම වගා කරමු / How to grow kangkong / How to grow water spinach by api wawamu
නිවිති Asian Spinach
තක්කාලි Tomato
Ideas for Fun
Enjoy the Nature
Let Many People Know Anyone Can Do it
කරුණාකර අන් අය සමඟ බෙදා ගන්න
ඕනෑම කෙනෙකුට එය කළ හැකි බව බොහෝ දෙනෙකුට දන්වන්න
