1961 England India- Bombay: Budhi Kunderan, Chandu Borde, Durani, Contractor.

This is a non-profit channel dedicated to discovering and preserving of video artifacts of India’s cricket history. Most of the content was filmed by the Government of India for promotion, publicity, and distribution with the intent of bringing to public awareness India’s emerging social, political and cultural landscape. These film clips hitherto unavailable and at imminent risk of being lost are retrieved and presented here with the express goal of preserving and telling the history of Indian cricket to future generations.