71st National Independence Day Celebration at Lyceum International School , Kurunegala

Student of Lyceum International School, Kurunegala celebrated the 71st National Independence Day recently at the school premises with great patriotism and enthusiasm .

Mr. E. M.S Ekanayake, Divisional Secretary of Kurunegala Secretariat Office graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Mr. Chandana Basnayake, Principal of Lyceum International School – Kurunegala, Mr. Chandana Hettiarachchi (Headmaster) Ms. Hishana Martinesz ( Pre Primary Headmistress )Mr. Kushan Gunasekara ( Deputy Director – Operations) , Sectional Heads , Academic and Non – Academic staff and parents of Lyceum Kurunegala were also present at this ceremony.

