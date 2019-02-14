Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  71st National Independence Day Celebration at Lyceum International School , Kurunegala

71st National Independence Day Celebration at Lyceum International School , Kurunegala

Feb 14, 2019 Posted by In Articles Tagged , Comments 0

71st National Independence Day Celebration at Lyceum International School , Kurunegala

Student of Lyceum International School, Kurunegala celebrated the 71st National Independence Day  recently at the school premises with great patriotism and enthusiasm .
Mr. E. M.S Ekanayake, Divisional Secretary of Kurunegala Secretariat Office graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Mr. Chandana Basnayake, Principal of Lyceum International School – Kurunegala, Mr. Chandana Hettiarachchi (Headmaster) Ms. Hishana Martinesz ( Pre Primary Headmistress )Mr. Kushan Gunasekara ( Deputy Director – Operations) , Sectional Heads , Academic and Non – Academic staff and parents of Lyceum Kurunegala were also present at this ceremony.  

We shall be most grateful to you could publish this feature article through your media.     

Pix by Lyceum Media Team

Janitha C. Dissanayake

Media Secretary – Lyceum International Schools 

Lyceum International School

Lyceum International School1

Lyceum International School

Lyceum International School

Lyceum International School

Lyceum International School

Lyceum International School

Lyceum International School1

Lyceum International School

Lyceum International School

Lyceum International School1

Lyceum nternational School1

Lyceum International

Lyceum International

Lyceum International

Lyceum International

Lyceum International

Lyceum International

Lyceum International

Lyceum International

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of