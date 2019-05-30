







“A TERRIFIC TRIO” – By Des Kelly

A big hello to all my readers of eLanka, in keeping with everything that has been happening in our little Island Paradise of Sri Lanka, to hopefully bring about a “change of plans”, redirect tourists back to “My Island Of Dreams”, or even, to “My Lovely Island Home” which, incidentally, were two Original Compositions of Clarence Wijewardena and “your’s truly”, also revive a “change of heart” in bringing back the many golden memories that would always be a “dowry”, if you like, of each and every Sri Lankan who still lives there, plus thousands of us, ex-patriots now residing in all corners of the Globe.

My good friend, Neville Davidson, Editor of the Burgher Association, In Melbourne sent me this very funny little account of how we “Burgher-Buggers” spoke, in what was Ceylon, in the good old days. I reiterate that it WAS funny, because, as I remember it, only those termed Batticoloa- Burghers spoke in this vein. The good old Dutch Burghers, and us, “Alien-Irish, Scottish, & various other Burg(hers” spoke English as it should be spoken, not the wonderful “Broken-English” as it was called.

Then, in the 2nd part of “A Terrific Trio”, I am very pleased indeed, to introduce this superb rendition of a song dedicated to Moratuwa, a little Southern Suburb, (at the time), where I was lucky enough to start my young life, at the age of five (1941), at the Convent of Our Lady of Victories, going on, from there, to St.Sebastian’s College, where, coming to the third & final part of this introduction, I pay due tribute to the original King of Baila, Wally Bastiensz

who spotted this ten year old Burgher boy, at a birthday party and decided that he would teach me how to sing the “Baila.” I am happy to say that I went on from there, folks, leading the most hectic, happy, 26 years of my life, over there, until I migrated to Melbourne inm1962, with my own young family. Enough said, for now. Please read, listen to the song, my baila tribute to Wally, both on the BEST WEBSITE for ALL SRI LANKANS, EVERYWHERE, & also on Facebook, under the eLanka BANNER.

Let us all get together and bring back the COUNTRY we all love, to where it was, before all the turmoil that occurred recently. It is still the BEST PLACE for your next holiday, keeping in mind that the General Security Systems are now in place, the General-Service to holiday-makers is Second to None, & always has been, and, most importantly, this is a “Terrific-Trio” of reasons why you must believe THIS Burgher Bugger.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

This is how the Burghers of Bambalawatha spoke in the good old days.

Enjoy!!!!!

The “Singlish” spoken now a days including the “politico’s” has NO CHANCE -No ANEY” with these Gems!!

FOR THE OLDER FOLK OF SRI LANKAN ORIGIN AND OTHERS TOO:

Voices of the Past:

Aneeeeey…wot men!!! I am sure you will identify with some of the attached. I recently enjoyed (re)reading Tarzie Vittachis ‘Trials of transition in the Island in the Sun’, mainly a collection of his Flybynight columns, with cartoons of Collette’s. In the book he celebrates (in 3 chapters) the use of Singlish or Ceylonese-English, with lots of examples – which he suggests were commonly heard around the Hens International Club and the As-As-Cee. I strung some of the words and expressions together and they read like many of the conversations I had been in the midst of: She gave me the come to the body like look. So, puttas I followed her. Adday! I only wanted to put a break to her, but her brother putting pul-part with me. And she also, straightaway asked to borrow my bike. How to say no to the face so I had to give, no? When Mummy heard about it she told me Jus be Chile. You want to start trouble in the junction getting involved with that family? Beeeeeg trouble! For all their booroos-part they are actually a godayatic, har par six crowd. Better you catch a corner and study. But what for telling?…..you never lisen to me anyway. When you become a doctor, you can easily catch a Colombo 7 number with a big dowry and all your friends will look and say Aow Aow! Where to catch! Some buggers of course will try to put k.p. (katey pus) to you. But that will be because they are really J. Straightaway you can warn them saying; Take care men! What happen to Happenstall, mus happen to us all, they will all shut up then. Other common words that I was happy to be reminded of were :

1. Kolopppan,

2. Thoppi,

3. Gori,

4. Poot-board traveller,

5. Gundu,

6. Leg-bail,

7. Jool piece,

8. Gultik,

9. Dead rope,

10. Sus-gahla,

11. Hoo-ha,

12. Nevermind karaya,

13. Border catching,

14. Bandakka-ispeed,

15. Istubistekcutlis. Taken out of context of that time and environment they sound amusing, but they were a part of everyday conversations of that time. I remember, people used to eagerly await the delivery of the Sunday Observer to read the Flybynight columns and view the cartoons by Collette. You will also probably remember enjoying their incisive political and social comment, and the colloquialisms they created (Bambalawatte, The Yeighty Club). They also made us aware of the colourful characters that we had around us (in their creations of the characters like Sooty Banda and Citizen Perera) and of course the deviousness of the politicians in our Land of Hope and Gori. I wonder if any of these Ceylonese-English is still heard around Colombo, or have the new generation compiled their own new patios? I for one, would love to hear some of those old voices again!







