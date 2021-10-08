Action from inaugural Oman-Sri Lanka T20 Cricket Match on 07 Oct 2021 – photos and video thanks to Sanath Hemachandra

A few photographs and short videos Sanath and friends made while watching the event at the Al Amirat Cricket Stadium with an energetically cheering crowd of both Oman and Sri Lanka supporters at the same stand.

The Oman team consisting of both Omanis and expats, under the watchful eye of their Head Coach Dulip Mendis, providing match practice to his boys almost until the moment of starting the game, gave Sri Lanka some early shocks when the guests lost 3 quick wickets early in the game including 2 ducks. However, Sri Lanka were able to post a defendable total of 162 at the end of 20 overs. A less experienced Oman team courageously chased this target until they had to stop 22 runs short of the target with an entertaining display towards the end including two massive sixers from the tailenders.

Last of the two match series will be played at the same venue on the 9th in floodlights and despite some strict health guidelines diligently implemented including mandatory wearing facemasks all the time and no food or drinks allowed into the stands, a sizable crowd of mainly multi national expatriates is expected that day being a weekend holiday.