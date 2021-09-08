Apparel exporter Rakshaa signs agreement with BOI for expansion

Source:FT

The Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka recently signed an agreement with Rakshaa Ltd. for the expansion of its existing operations, which will now include high-quality ladies’ fashion garments and sportswear.

Rakshaa will export to the UK, Holland, the US, India and Mauritius, and will generate approximately 300 additional employment opportunities with its expansion that also includes rural geographies in Sri Lanka.

The agreement was signed by BOI Chairman Sanjaya Mohottala and Rakshaa Managing Director Chandana Weerasinghe.

At the signing ceremony, Mohottala commended the company’s decision to invest in a manufacturing unit in rural Sri Lanka and contribute positively towards the economic empowerment of these communities.

He further congratulated the organisation’s leadership for expanding its capacity and venturing into new markets, by adapting to global production trends and moving swiftly to capitalise on global trade shifts – all, while coming up as a home-grown company.