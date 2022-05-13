Australian Honours and Awards Investiture Ceremony presentation at the Investiture Ceremony, Government House – recipient Dr Harold Gunatillake

The Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) is awarded for service worthy of particular recognition.

Australia has a system of honours and awards to recognise Australians for excellence, achievement and commendable service. These awards were introduced on 14 February 1975. The Governor conducts investiture ceremonies twice a year at Government House Sydney for New South Wales recipients of Australian Honours and Awards. Recipients are announced on Australia Day and the Queen’s Birthday.

Transcript:

Hello viewers,

Thank you for clicking on the link to open this video presentation. This is not my usual presentation on a health subject, but this is about myself that I wish you share and celebrate with me.

The Governor of NSW invited me, Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley ACQC, for the Investiture Ceremony on the 12th May this year to the Government House in Sydney, to be presented and receive the symbol of the award Order of Australia medal, which I was awarded on Australia Day on 26th January this year. It was the most exciting moment of my life and a milestone for the Australian government to recognise my work for our Sri Lankan community and medicine and receive this recognition award.

Hard work is a prison sentence only if it does not have meaning. Once it does, it becomes the kind of thing that makes you grab your wife around the waist and dance a jig, said Malcolm Gladwell.

Once again, please have a moment to share with me. Thank you.