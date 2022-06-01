AVISHYA.COM – CORPORATE OVERVIEW

Avishya is a leading online handloom clothing and handcrafted jewellery company. They source and sell authentic handloom clothing and jewellery from all over India. Since their inception in 2016 they have built one of the finest online collections of handcrafted clothing and jewellery. They did this by building partnerships with a large number of handloom weavers, weaving societies, boutique stores, designers and artisans across India. They feature over 100 suppliers on their website Avishya.com

Their product range consists of exclusive Handloom Sarees, Saree Blouses, Salwar Kameez sets, Kurtas, Dupattas, Stoles, Lehengas, Unstitched Fabrics and Handcrafted jewellery. Some of the traditional saree classics available on Avishya include: Kanjivaram Silks, Banarasi, Gadwal, Pochampally Ikat, Bandhani, Patola Ikat, Paithani. Cotton range includes saris from Kota, Bhagalpur, Bengal, Chattisgarh, Kerala, Andhra. Special varieties like Chikankari, Kantha work, Bengal Jamdani, Block Prints are also available. In addition to sarees Avishya also has a wide range of salwar kameez suits and Kurtas – both stitched and unstitched. Anarkalis, Tunics, Crop tops and ready-made blouses are also available. They offer tremendous variety in the Indian handloom clothing/handcrafted jewellery categories.

Handloom products require a high degree of weaving skills to produce. Each saree is handmade ‘one by one’ by highly skilled weavers. On an average, a handloom weaver makes 2 to 8 sarees in a month depending on complexity of the design. Some very special wedding sarees may take 2 to 3 months to make. This means wages of highly skilled weavers forms a significant part of cost of production. Therefore handloom sarees are a little expensive to produce in comparison to machine made powerloom sarees and are normally available in the price range of $200 to $600 AUD.

In addition to products, Avishya also offers value added services like customized Tailoring. Fall & Pico, Blouse Stitching, Salwar Suit, Kurta, Pattu Pavadai Stitching etc. are offered to their customers. This makes Avishya very popular with international customers. They also offer a variety of ancillary “wedding” products/services for customers – gift sarees, dhotis, pattu pavadais (Kanchi Silk skirt & blouse sets). This is much valued by their customers and has been a key reason for their success. Also for the convenience of customers they offer FREE INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING for orders above 450 AUD. This is available in over 20 countries including Australia, New Zealand ,USA, Canada, UK, EU, Singapore and Malaysia,.

With over 4 million weavers from 3.1 million weaving households spread over 400 weaving clusters, handloom weaving is the 2nd largest employer in the Indian unorganized sector (next only to Agriculture). Women form over 70% of the weaving community. Weaving clusters are located mainly in rural areas of India. From the outset, Avishya’s mission has been to create a platform that showcases the beauty of Indian Handloom textiles and Handcrafted Jewellery to a worldwide audience. By finding new markets and building larger scale, Avishya believes they can contribute to sustainability of weaver’s livelihoods and improve their standard of living.

