BEST Magic Show in the world – Cool Couple America’s Got Talent – The Clairvoyants

Holding election on time vital to protect democracy: Deshapriya Holding elections on time is vital to protect democracy, franchise and people’s sovereignty in a country and delay in holding elections had resulted in destruction, the Chairman of Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said.

MP Nalinda to take legal action agaist Maithri Gunarathna Kalutara District JVP Parliamentarian Dr Nalinda Jayatissa says he would take legal action against Maithri Gunarathna, who had stated that he had obtained money from Perpetual Treasuries Ltd, Arjun Alloysius through Mr Mahesh Senanayaka.

Attempts to bring underworld under control: Minister All the necessary information about the accomplices of underworld leaders now living in foreign counties have been collected, Minister of Law and Order Ranjith Maddumabandra said.

Police arrests 3,666 suspects in 12 hours islandwide raid 17,687 Policemen, under the supervision of Provincial DIGs and guidance of IGP Pujith Jayasundara, engaged in an islandwide raid from 9pm yesterday to 8am today and arrested 3,666 alleged suspects, Police Media Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said.