Calls for permanent visas for Biloela asylum seeker family as supporters prepare for homecoming – By John Baldock, Biwa Kwan

Family friend Angela Fredericks said arrangements are being made for accommodation, furniture and school for the children.

Supporters in central Queensland town of Biloela are also preparing to celebrate Tharnicca’s fifth birthday.

“We’ve got little Tharunicaa’s fifth birthday on the 12 June, and that will be her first birthday not in detention in her whole life,” she told SBS News.

“We’ve got accommodation sorted, we’re looking at the kids school enrolment we’ve got offers for furniture – so everything is falling into place.”

Priya said she is thankful for the community support.

“I had the support of Nades and we had the support of the people of Bilo. But many others don’t have that support. So I want to help,” she said in a statement released by the Home to Bilo group.

“My prayer is that this government will make a change to the lives of every single refugee who comes here. All refugees are survivors. They need hope.”

PM says he was compelled to act

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during his first week in office, he and his government decided to deliver on the election commitment to allow the family to return to Biloela.

“We’re a generous country, and the way I was brought up, you don’t treat people like that,” he said on Saturday.

“We’re better than that, we’ve intervened.”