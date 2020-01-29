







CHRISTMAS FUNCTION WITH CAROLS – 14 DECEMBER 2019

Carols – This year’s Christmas Carols and Dinner was well patronised, with over 110 members and guests joining in the occasion.

Rather than having yet another Christmas Carol production, we took a simple approach of having everyone singing a cross-section of our most loved Christmas carols and songs for an hour or so before dinner, led by

an impromptu ‘choir’ at the front of the hall. A small guest choir of ex-Ladies College “girls” performed two special Christmas songs while Ray and Laurensz also sang solos. Perhaps the most poignant part was

watching our most elder of stateman, Leslie Ephraims join Laurensz in heartily singing “O holy Night” with a tear in his eye, as he no doubt recalled leading the singing on occasions like these in years gone by. Thank you Leslie.

A big, big thanks also to Jeremy and Rena Henderling for their contributions to a great evening as detailed by Susan in her report below.

Pulling the whole show together was Susan Fahir who left no stone unturned in planning and executing in her usual no-fuss style and amazing attention to detail.

Thank you all once again to all who helped with the preparations and those who attended; it was a lovely evening of celebrating everything Christmas.

Ray Anthonisz & Laurensz Manricks

Christmas Dinner – The colourful red and green table décor provided by Rena Henderling, welcomed members and guests to a night of Carol singing, good food and great music for dancing.

An entrée of patties and cutlets was served during the singing of the Carols and once over guests were treated to a piece of traditional Christmas Cake made and beautifully wrapped by Rena Henderling along with a glass of Champagne .

The Christmas buffet table was so inviting with a wonderful Christmas display of lights and Silver Fawns and an extensive meal which included Ghee Rice, Beef Smore, Chicken Curry, Roast Pork, Leg Ham, Potato Vegetable, Brinjal Pahai, Mixed Salad, Seeni Sambol, Coconut Sambol, Mixed Pickle and Date & Lime Chutney. A dessert buffet which included a Fresh Tropical Fruit Salad, Ice Cream Pudding, Pavlova, Individual Chocolate Mousse and Crème Brulee as well as some favourites of Chocolate Cake, Ribbon Cake,

Marshmallows, Milk Toffees, Macaroons and Stuffed Dates which had many people coming for “seconds”. Thank you Jeremy for all the extra items provided.

Our DJ, Ty Fox entertained all present with a great selection of music for dancing. A big thank you to our MC for the evening, Laurensz Manricks who as always, did a great job. The raffle was a huge success which helped greatly to defray some of the costs and we must thank all those who supported this by donations of prizes and the purchase of tickets. Thank you to the ticket sellers for a great job.

I would also like to thank all who came the previous evening to help – Rena, Gerard, Thomazine, Davenal, Margot, Andy, Preethi, Ray, Winnie and also all who helped that evening. Unfortunately Fyri was recovering after recent surgery and was unable to help in any way. We received many comments on what a great time was had by all.

Finally I wish to extend my appreciation and thanks to Rena and Jeremy, who were part of my sub committee and the many others who helped to make the function a success.

Susan Fahir

Chairperson