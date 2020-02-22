Cricket: Highlights – West Indies vs of Sri Lanka February 2020
1st ODI, West Indies tour of Sri Lanka at Colombo (SSC), Feb 22 2020
West Indies: 289/7 | Sri Lanka 290/9 (49.1/50 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 1 wicket (with 5 balls remaining)
PLAYER OF THE MATCH
Wanindu Hasaranga
A thrilling start to this three-match ODI series which Sri Lanka lead one-nil.
Next game is in Hambantota for the second ODI on Wednesday 26th February 2020
extract from Cricinfo
Dimuth Karunaratne: Of course, winning is the ultimate thing but we made couple of mistakes that we have to learn from. Only concern that in the last ten overs we gave 90 runs, which we need to correct next game. Both me and Avishka Fernando could have converted our fifties into bigger scores but we will look to correct that in future.
Kieron Pollard: Good game of cricket, came down to the last over with the crowd on its feet. Normally guys like me and Pooran finish it off but it couldn’t happen today. Couple of soft dismissals in the middle really set us back. I think we bowled too many bad balls in the start, gave them too many freebies, that’s where we lost the game Our discipline was not there.
Hasaranga is the man of the match: When I went in to bat there were about 60-70 runs required but I felt if I could take the game deep, we could win. I had some pressure but I felt that if I hung in there things would get easier.
