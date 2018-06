Renounce US citizenship: Akila challenges Gota UNP General Secretary and Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam today challenged former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa to renounce the US citizenship irrespective of his decision to contest the forthcoming presidential election.

Thewarapperuma lock horns with STF in Suriyawewa A tense situation erupted on Tuesday between Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development Deputy Minister Palitha Kumara Thewarapperuma and Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel at the Andarawewa Forest Reserve in Suriyawewa when the STF attempted to thwart an alleged illegal sand transportation.

Ravi gave no evidence to back allegations against Dr. Nandalal: CB Governor Central Bank Governor Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy today said no evidence had been produced by former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake to backup his allegations against Central Bank Senior Deputy Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe.

SAITM fmr. CEO, three others re-remanded Former SAITM CEO Dr. Sameera Senaratne and three others were further remanded till July 12 by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today over the shooting which took place in Malabe last year.