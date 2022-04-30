Crossing The Jordan – by Lakshman Navaratne

For those who trust in a creator, Humanity has no place to go, except return to the Maker!

Where do the Dead go (SHEOL)?

Warning to the reader!

What you are about to read is not even close to what we were taught in traditional Christianity. The content of this article is purely revealed into the heart of the writer, just reading Scripture. This I believe is Grace from the Trinity, “Baptism through Pentecost”.

2000 years ago, Apostle Paul wrote to the church at Corinth: 1 Corinthians, 15: 55, “Death is swallowed up in victory.”

55 “O Death, where is your sting?

O Hades, where is your victory?”

56 The sting of death is sin, and the strength of sin is the law. 57 But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.

Scripture is the dynamic operation of the Trinity in the Life of Humanity.

New life in Christ, begins in a human soul, only after the Baptism of Pentecost, transplanting the heart of the one who paid the Ransom for the sin of humanity. There is no other human, dead or alive connected to, or has any bearing on our Redemption.

The corrupted blood of human, the source of wickedness of human is replaced with pure redeemed blood as Grace from the Cross.

Scripture has nothing to do with Royalty and the hierarchy of the earthlings.

This Apostolic version of Christianity is simply “Jesus Revealed in our Heart!” [A]

The nation of Israel is yet to discern the work of their God, today handed down to the Gentiles to fulfil the promise for all mankind. Our Maker has not ceased to warn his people, His only “will” for mankind.

4000 years ago, from the time, Abram was called to separate himself from the rest of humanity, God used barren women to bring forth his Kingdom upon men.

The Hebrew mother of Samson was one of them. An angel of the Maker visited her and gave the full instructions and the purpose for Samson’s birth.

Samson a Hebrew servant of the Maker was to marry against the will of the Hebrew law, Philistine woman according to the will of our Maker. Judges 13:1, “Again the children of Israel did evil in the sight of the Lord, and the Lord delivered them into the hand of the Philistines for forty years.”

In the eyes of men, victory for Israel over their enemy was the only purpose of Scripture, for that moment of the history of mankind. The Creator’s ultimate purpose for mankind was only revealed to the Apostles of Christ only on the day of Pentecost.

Revealed to the writer of this article: In the last verse of Judges 14:20,” And Samson’s wife was given to his companion, who had been his best man.”

In God’s eternal time who became the Bride of the Best Man?

He was the prophesized, Holy one of Israel (Jesus Christ)?

Today, the faithful Gentile Church would be His Bride!

Another interesting revelation is the price for answering the riddle was wedding garments revealing to the faithful, final wedding supper of the Lamb recorded in Revelation 19:7,” Let us be glad and rejoice and give Him glory, for the marriage of the Lamb has come, and His wife has made herself ready.”

Samson was used to deliver Israel from the hands of the Philistine kingdom of earthly men. Samson was born and raised as a Nazarite foreshadowing the coming deliverer for all mankind. Jesus the Nazarene!

During the ordeal Samson challenged the wise men of the earthly kings with a Riddle in exchange to the wisdom and the power of his Maker;

Judges 14:14, Samson: “He replied,

“Out of the eater, something to eat;

out of the strong, something sweet.” (God’s Grace)

For three days they could not give the answer.”

The wedding celebration lasted seven days, revealing to the faithful the prophesy and the operation of the seven Apostolic churches until the return of Christ. [B]

Revelation 1 & 2; today shall be the last and the final church ready for the Rapture. The church of Laodicea, interpreted in letter as human rights overriding the will of the maker, without any fear of a Creator.

Faithless nations without any fear of a Creator!

This is the work of the Anti-Christ since the days of the Apostles. 2 Thessalonians 2:3, “Let no one deceive you by any means; for that Day will not come unless the falling away comes first, and the man of sin is revealed, the son of perdition, 4 who opposes and exalts himself above all that is called God or that is worshiped, so that he sits as God in the temple of God, showing himself that he is God.”

To the Faithful of Christ; Three days represent, the death and resurrection of our Savior; the Grace period available for all humanity.

Until the day of Pentecost, no Hebrew or wise men of flesh could discern this riddle.

The remnant of the Hebrews (Apostles) were the only humans who graduated and were Baptized through the power of Pentecost could discern the riddle. [B]

The answer to this question is highlighted in the book of Hebrews of the New Testament.

At the time of the Judges in the life of Israel; the day of Pentecost had not come upon humanity.

Hebrews 1:1, “In the past God spoke to our ancestors through the prophets at many times and in various ways, 2 but in these last days he has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed heir of all things, and through whom also he made the universe. 3 The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being, sustaining all things by his powerful word. After he had provided purification for sins, he sat down at the right hand of the Majesty in heaven”

Scripture clearly reveals to the faithful: The “will” of our Maker is the Free gift of Salvation to all mankind.

Israel was used as a nation to foreshadow the Work of the Spirit “Salvation through Grace for mankind”.

Israel rejected Jesus as a Blasphemer and a Fraud. Even today the nation of Israel is still operating as the way of Cain. Israel or the present-day, traditional churches have no clue to the mystery-offering made by Abel or the sacrifice demanded of Abraham.

According to Apostolic Christianity; No ritual of religion can substitute the sacrifice made on the Cross!

Sole single act was pre-scheduled before the foundation of the world.

This Grace was poured upon humanity on the day of Pentecost. This Grace has remained on earth until today, since the “third day” after Crucifixion revealed only to the Faithful, as the Resurrection of our Savior in the year 33AD. This Baptism of Pentecost, shall vanish from this earth on the day of Rapture of the Faithful to Christ. [A]

Is Christ one with the God of Creation?

Scripture documents; Salvation of the human soul is the free Gift of Life. Scripture also reveals through Apostolic Christianity to the Faithful; Baptism of the Spirit is the life-giving Bread for our soul. Without this Baptism, the free gift remains as a dormant seed. John 12:24,” Most assuredly, I say to you, unless a grain of wheat falls into the ground and dies, it remains alone; but if it dies, it produces much grain.”

Our born-again experience is dying to the world and resurrect with Christ to bear spiritual fruit on earth.

The moment we accept this truth into our heart, we begin to live with the Spirit of resurrected Christ. This shall be our “New Life” on earth. [A]

Matthew 16:24, “Then Jesus said to His disciples, “If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me. 25 For whoever desires to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it. 26 For what profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul? Or what will a man give in exchange for his soul?” [A]

If anyone open the internet; theologians, priests and Pastors use this verse as a message of passion of Christ. To an Apostolic Christian; it only means “Picking up the Scripture and obeying the voice of the Author as Jesus himself said I am the Way, Truth and the Life. The follow through of Mercy and Grace from the Cross! [A]

Prophet Isaiah who lived 700 years before Christ received into his heart, every detail of the deliverance of humanity to a new Earth, as Moses received from the same Spirit the deliverance of the nation of Israelites to a promised Land.

Today the Gentile nations with the Baptism of the Spirit; are walking on earth with the same Cloud of the covering of the Almighty, and the Pillar of Light in their heart, as the Israelites walked in the hot desert. The equality today is the “Built-in” feature of redemption through Christ in our hearts!

So, our inheritance and the destination of our souls are the New Earth in the book of Revelation 21: 1, “Now I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away. Also, there was no more sea. 2 Then I, John, saw the holy city, New Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. 3 And I heard a loud voice from heaven saying, “Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and He will dwell with them, and they shall be His people. God Himself will be with them and be their God. 4 And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”

Through this Baptism, Isaiah wrote; Scripture was before the worlds were framed, so it is not something a human mind can put together from their intelligence or as a philosophical original masterpiece.

This will be a challenge for many theologians and Bible scholars who have received doctorates from schools of Divinity. These humans have spent their whole life studying and analyzing Scripture.

Apostolic Christianity was written by simple men who followed the Hebrew Rabbi Yeshua and those who have received the same Baptism of their teacher through Pentecost, and all humans throughout the last 2000 years. [B]

2000 years ago, at a gathering in Galilee, Jesus’ conversing with a mother of the Apostles: Matthew 20:20,” Then the mother of Zebedee’s sons came to Him with her sons, kneeling down and asking something from Him.

21 And He said to her, “What do you wish?”

She said to Him, “Grant that these two sons of mine may sit, one on Your right hand and the other on the left, in Your kingdom.”

22 But Jesus answered and said, “You do not know what you ask. Are you able to drink the cup that I am about to drink, and be baptized with the baptism that I am baptized with?”

They said to Him, “We are able.”

23 So He said to them, “You will indeed drink My cup, and be baptized with the baptism that I am baptized with; but to sit on My right hand and on My left is not Mine to give, but it is for those for whom it is prepared by My Father.”

66 books of scripture are a River of Living water flowing from the throne of grace, flowing from Revelation to Genesis documented as the new way to eternity. Sixty-Six (66) books of the bible, the book of Revelation is the sixty-sixth flowing to the First book of the bible (Genesis).

Reading the Bible from Genesis to Revelation is not different to Climbing the mountain of Grace. The equality is, you are led by the same Spirit of Baptism, received by Jesus at River Jordan, and the same Baptism poured upon the Apostles on the day of Pentecost.

If we disregard any of the books of the Bible or doubt a single phrase in any of the books; this river of Life, shall cease to flow.

So, I will begin with the entry in the last book of Revelation as the top of the mountain and cruise along the River of Life; 20:5-7, “But the rest of the dead lived not again until the thousand years were finished. This is the first resurrection.

6 Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first resurrection: on such the second death hath no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with him a thousand years.

7 And when the thousand years are expired, Satan shall be loosed out of his prison,”

Now I have reached the Bottom of the mountain: Genesis 3:17-19, “And unto Adam he said, because thou hast hearkened unto the voice of thy wife, and hast eaten of the tree, of which I commanded thee, saying, thou shalt not eat of it: cursed is the ground for thy sake; in sorrow shalt thou eat of it all the days of thy life;

18 Thorns also and thistles shall it bring forth to thee; and thou shalt eat the herb of the field;

19 In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground; for out of it was thou taken: for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.”

The key word on this passage is “dust”. Man was made of dust and unto dust shall return. This dust became Divine-Dust [A], with the breath of God; the Baptism of the Holy-Spirit which Adam lost due to disobeying God’s only command. Eat from the Tree of Life (Jesus- Light) and not from the Tree of Knowledge (Satan-Darkness). [A] Genesis 2:16,” And the Lord God commanded the man, saying, “Of every tree of the garden you may freely eat; 17 but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall surely die.”

So, we who receives this Baptism can also lose it after (Just like Adam), if we distance ourselves from his presence! Snared by the work of the Darkness (Tree of Knowledge). [B]

Again, the book of Genesis clearly outlines the creation, it was on the Sixth (6) day, Creator blew into his nostrils, His very own breath. The Baptism of Pentecost!

Scripture defines Human Life as a whole new realm of Creation! [B]

4000 years later, the God of Creation returned the favor of Grace on Humanity once again, on the day of Pentecost.

For Apostolic Christianity, the Sixth day is another realm of creation when human Adam was raised from the Fifth dimension, where all other life was made. The difference of the human from all other living is, lacing the blood of Adam with the ingredient “Faith”. So, the dust referred to in scripture is even smaller than the smallest sub-atomic particle of the 5th dimension. [B]

The sub-atomic Photon is almost massless, imagine the occupancy of the human Soul in scripture? [B]

Where do the dead go? According to Apostolic Christianity!

Apostolic Christianity is an Organism that came alive on the day of Pentecost, invisible and unknown to humanity. It is the living Organism that spread around the entire world as the Body of the resurrected Christ. The Creator of Mankind set ablaze 3000 human souls with tongues of fire on their heads in the year 33 AD. This fire is the light illuminating the path of the faithful church.

So, no organization or institution is the faithful church of Christ today on earth. The faithful church is hidden in the hearts of the faithful operating until the time of soon. The organized institutions will continue on earth to face the prophesized trumpet sounds.

Scripture is “revealed” only to the Body of Christ living on earth today. The world is immune to Scripture, Scripture is the living Body of Christ. Luke 14:24, “For I say to you that none of those men who were invited shall taste my supper.”

The antidote for the decay of humanity is the Baptism of Pentecost, spirit of scripture, only present in the Blood that circulates in the living body of the faithful church. [B]

Incorporation to the faithful church; begins at the moment of embracing scripture without any understanding or reasoning. As you read scripture you may stumble upon the unseen spirit that operates in scripture, if you persevere long enough you may hear the voice of the Author of Life. [A]

According to scripture the life of a living body is in the Blood.

Leviticus 17:11, “For the life of the flesh is in the blood, and I have given it to you upon the altar to make atonement for your souls; for it is the blood that makes atonement for the soul”,

As long as blood flows, the body shall live. The resurrected body of Christ is still on earth as the faithful church.

Fifty days after the resurrection of Christ, a Helper was sent on the faithful on the day of Pentecost.

It was fifty days after the Israelites left Egypt, Moses received the Law on Mount Sinai. This is not a coincidence for the faithful but evidence of Absolute truth of Scripture.

The Blood of Jesus flows in the body of Christ as Grace in the Faithful of the Creator. Apostle Paul received this Grace in the first century of humanity after Christ. Moses received the Law 3500 years ago, from our time on earth. The Law was fulfilled as Grace in Christ.

Grace was poured upon humanity on the day of Pentecost.

1 Corinthians 12:14, “for by one Spirit we were all baptized into one body—whether Jews or Greeks, whether slaves or free—and have all been made to drink into one Spirit. 14 For in fact the body is not one member but many.”

Ephesians 4:7-10, “But to each one of us grace was given according to the measure of Christ’s gift. Therefore, He says, “When He ascended on high, He led captivity captive and gave gifts to men.” Now this, “He ascended”—what does it mean but that He also first descended into the lower parts of the earth? He who descended is also the One who ascended far above all the heavens, that He might fill all things.

11 And He Himself gave some to be apostles, some prophets, some evangelists, and some pastors and teachers, 12 for the equipping of the saints for the work of ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ, 13 till we all come to the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to a perfect man, to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ;

Sheol (Hebrew) Place of the Dead Old Testament

Hades (Greek) Place of the Dead New Testament

Gehenna (Hebrew) Lake of Fire New Testament

Where did the dead go in the Old testament?

Jesus taught the Apostles during his tenure on earth!

Luke 16:19, “There was a certain rich man who was clothed in purple and fine linen and fared sumptuously every day. 20 But there was a certain beggar named Lazarus, full of sores, who was laid at his gate, 21 desiring to be fed with the crumbs which fell from the rich man’s table. Moreover, the dogs came and licked his sores. 22 So it was that the beggar died, and was carried by the angels to Abraham’s bosom. The rich man also died and was buried. 23 And being in torments in Hades, he lifted up his eyes and saw Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom.”

The bible mentions the name of the beggar who ended up in a place of comfort (Abraham’s bosom) while the rich man was in torment, Lazarus’s name was in the book of life. His soul is now with Christ in paradise just as the man crucified on the right side to him on the Calvary hill. [B]

The rich man has no name, so, we know the rich man’s name is not in the book of life. We know that he is still in Sheol until the 2nd resurrection.

Lazarus was also in Sheol. Until the resurrection of our Lord.

Revealed to the faithful, Sheol had two compartments, one which was comfortable and another extremely uncomfortable. Lazarus was in the comfort zone with Abraham, till he ascended with Jesus on the 40th day of the year 33AD. So, the rich man clearly saw Lazarus in comfort in Sheol.

Verse 24 “Then he cried and said, ‘Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus that he may dip the tip of his finger in water and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame.’ 25 But Abraham said, ‘Son, remember that in your lifetime you received your good things, and likewise Lazarus evil things; but now he is comforted and you are tormented. 26 And besides all this, between us and you there is a great gulf fixed, so that those who want to pass from here to you cannot, nor can those from there pass to us.”

This is the evidence of the Sixth and the Seventh dimensions of real human life. [B]

The paradise we speak of is not far away, just a spiritual barrier, no human can pass without redemption.

Psalm 16:10

“For You will not leave my soul in Sheol nor will You allow Your Holy One to see corruption”.

This is what David wrote with the knowledge of the one who operated in his life, the Body of Jesus did not decay [A], it became Grace to the faithful who are born today with the spirit of Redemption.

Before the death and resurrection of our Lord, no human soul has risen to Paradise promised in scripture. They were in Sheol or hades.

Today 2022, 2000 years have zipped by since 33AD the day of Pentecost, today, humans who are already in the 7th dimension live in Christ (with all the turmoil going on around us, Rest for our Soul). So, who ever has embraced scripture (Apostolic Christianity) and lives in Christ are forgiven of the sin and shame of humanity, they shall skip the Sheol, to be in paradise immediately after our last breath of oxygen on planet earth? [B]

The rest of humanity shall live in the 6th dimension (dead or alive).

So, for the faithful, at our first resurrection we have no judgement as we are already forgiven on earth as we accept our gift of life.

Romans 10:9, “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.

This truth of the scripture was hidden in the monasteries of the visible church, from humanity until the 15th century after Christ. Matthew 13:45, ““Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant seeking beautiful pearls, [A]

Revelation 3:5, “He who overcomes shall be clothed in white garments, and I will not blot out his name from the Book of Life; but I will confess his name before My Father and before His angels.”

The visible Christianity was dead till the 15th century after Pentecost. [B]

What happens to the dead in the New testament?

1 Peter 18-20

“For Christ also suffered once for sins, the just for the unjust, that He might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh but made alive by the Spirit, 19 by whom also He went and preached to the spirits in prison, 20 who formerly were disobedient.”

Interestingly revealed to the faithful, from the Day of Adam to the day of resurrection of our Redeeming Lord, all human that departed this world were captive in Sheol (prison), even the ones who obeyed the Lord, housed in the comfort zone.

The evidence of Sheol where, Abraham, Moses and Elijah were transfigured, during the time of Jesus in scripture is documented as the Transfiguration.

Matthew 17:1, “Jesus Transfigured on the Mount] Now after six days Jesus took Peter, James, and John his brother, led them up on a high mountain by themselves; and He was transfigured before them. His face shone like the sun, and His clothes became as white as the light. And behold, Moses and Elijah appeared to them, talking with Him. …

Now we know from scripture that all humans who departed this world, their bodies decayed or cremated, their soul ended up in Sheol.

Sheol is still a place on earth, but the sleeping dust do not occupy space. They shall all be waiting for the 2nd resurrection.

The dust of the faithful departed shall join the faithful in the air, living today on the day of Rapture.

They shall receive a new body at the 2nd resurrection to reign with Christ in the new earth.

Those who were redeemed through the Blood of Christ (Grace) shall reign with him in the new earth. Those who are not redeemed will end in the lake of Fire at the 2nd resurrection. This will be the Judgement Day for all humanity. Matthew 25:31, “When the Son of Man comes in His glory, and all the holy angels with Him, then He will sit on the throne of His glory. 32 All the nations will be gathered before Him, and He will separate them one from another, as a shepherd divides his sheep from the goats. 33 And He will set the sheep on His right hand, but the goats on the left.

Those who die in Christ since the year 33 AD shall directly end up in Paradise while those who did not accept the free gift of redemption shall end up in Sheol, which today, only has only one compartment of Torment.

1 Peter 4:6, “For this reason the gospel was preached also to those who are dead, that they might be judged according to men in the flesh, but live according to God in the spirit.”

Luke 23:43, “And Jesus said to him, “Assuredly, I say to you, today you will be with Me in Paradise.”

Unbelievers; they go to Hades/Sheol, compartment of torment until the 2nd resurrection.

According to Apostolic Christianity, those who were not raptured and yet lived a good life according to their beliefs, without the baptism of Pentecost are without an inheritance. Let God be their Judge!

Apostolic Christianity cannot find an answer in scripture for the pious and the religious?

They will still end up in Sheol, wait for the judgement day. They will stay in the uncomfortable Sheol or Hades until the final hearing at the 2nd resurrection.

What Takes place when Jesus returns to rapture His church

1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, “But I do not want you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning those who have fallen asleep, lest you sorrow as others who have no hope. 14 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so God will bring with Him those who sleep in Jesus.15 For this we say to you by the word of the Lord, that we who are alive and remain until the coming of the Lord will by no means precede those who are asleep.”

This is the moment of the day of Rapture, the 4th Trumpet shall sound as per Revelation 8: 12,” Then the fourth angel sounded: And a third of the sun was struck, a third of the moon, and a third of the stars, so that a third of them were darkened. A third of the day did not shine, and likewise the night.”

16 For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of an archangel, and with the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. 17, Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus, we shall always be with the Lord. 18, Therefore comfort one another with these words.”

Philippians 3:21, “For our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, 21 who will transform our lowly body that it may be conformed to His glorious body.”

The beginning of the new earth for humanity, who shall arrive there on the day of Rapture would be the souls who embraced the scripture and boarded the Grace Train [A].

The wedding of the Lamb shall continue for 7 eternal years in the new earth, while the inhabitants left behind go through great Tribulation.

Millennial Reign of Christ on Earth

Revelation 20:6, “Blessed and holy is he who has part in the first resurrection. Over such the second death has no power, but they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with Him a thousand years”.

Revelation 20:11-15

11 Then I saw a great white throne and Him who sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away. And there was found no place for them. 12 And I saw the dead, small and great, standing before God, and books were opened. And another book was opened, which is the Book of Life. And the dead were judged according to their works, by the things which were written in the books. 13 The sea gave up the dead who were in it, and Death and Hades delivered up the dead who were in them. And they were judged, each one according to his works. 14 Then Death and Hades were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. 15 And anyone not found written in the Book of Life was cast into the lake of fire

Daniel 12:2

“And many of those who sleep in the dust of the earth shall awake,

Some to everlasting life, Some to shame and everlasting contempt.”

Misconceptions/False Doctrine

Will all be Saved?

Roman 6: 1-4, “What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin that grace may abound? 2 Certainly not! How shall we who died to sin live any longer in it? 3 Or do you not know that as many of us as were baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into His death? 4 Therefore we were buried with Him through baptism into death, that just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.

John 3:36

“He who believes in the Son has everlasting life; and he who does not believe the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God abides on him.”

Second Chance/Purgatory?

Hebrews 9:27

“And as it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment. Scripture has no provision for a Purgatory, there is no second chance for those who die without salvation.”

Reincarnation?

Hebrews 9:27

“And as it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment. Scripture has no provision for a soul to return to this world. The soul of human is eternal and shall continue without rest until the 2nd resurrection to end up in the lake of fire.”

2 Corinthians 5:8

“We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord. We begin our journey to the new earth the day we accept the free gift of life.”

No Hebrew, Arab or Gentile will escape the Lake of Fire without the free gift of Salvation!

Conclusion:

The Doctrine of the Apostles of Christ written as the New Testament- Scripture is the Absolute indwelling Voice of Creation and of Redemption; each one of us must hear this voice and answer the call to be a part of the Trinity to inherit eternity with Him who calls us by our individual names, there is no other human authority dead or alive on earth to Baptize you to His name!

There is no other way for the human soul to avoid Sheol. [A]

