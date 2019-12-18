







“CUT THE TALK, & GET THE CHALK” – BY Des Kelly

They call him the “Chalk-Guy”, I’ll let you see why.

This amazing artistry captures the imagination like nothing else can. “Modern Art” does absolutely nothing for me.

They also tell me that “paintings” are judged by the number of ” brush-strokes” it takes the “Painter” to complete his work. The fewer the strokes, the more skilled the Painter.

Landscape paintings are the most difficult, and yet, after satisfactory completion, the most satisfying to see (pardon the pun).

Mr.Chalk, (as I have decided to call him), combines satisfaction & amazement in “Art”, to the fullest degree.

Just look at his “work”, I’m sure you’ll agree, you will love his pictures, of this I am certain, stand back, good people, while I draw the curtain.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.