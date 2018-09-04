Desmond rocked Kandy – Reported by Dr Harold Gunatillake



“The great entertainer of all times” performed at the Royal Crown hotel, Ampitiya Kandy, Sri Lanka, on the 2nd September for a crowd of over 1000 young and old merry-makers.



Youthful golden voice has not changed after decades of performing and considered as the “King of Baila”.



The hall was packed with young and old revelers, and there was hardly any space on the dance floor left when Desmond started his renditioned accomplished English and Sinhalese old songs of his top hits followed by his favourite Baila sessions which continued till on midnight.



Kandy mayor Kesara Senanayake was one of the chief guests.



It was a very memorable event for the revelers, and more the hotel service was par excellence.