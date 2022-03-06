DHANAJA TRIUMPHANT IN SWIMMING AND TUTORING A ROLE MODEL TO ALL YOUTH TO EMULATE – by Sunil Thenabadu

Characteristics needed for a sportsperson who is ambitious to tutoring are self-motivation, to be prepared to have priorities sorted out with proper harmonizing, to think positive and will to win. All these traits are possessed by Dhanaja.

Dhanaja Wijedasa 28 years old educated at Yashodhara Balika Vidyalaya Gampaha born to parents Rohan de Silva and spouse, former an ex-banker cum swimming coach and latter a talented Chef.

Dhanaja has inherited affiliations via his father for swimming skill which she had instigated at a very tender age of just four years trained at the Royal College Union Aquatic Club.She had pursued a career in swimming which she had developed over the years. Her first national triumph was when she participated at Sri Lanka Novices swimming championships, when she was still a teenager at age of sixteen years at which point she was ranked 2nd and 3rd in all island rankings for her age group.

Dhanaja thereafter swam for her initial club Royal College Union Aquatic Club based at the Royal College pool at the Ambalangoda Swimming championships winning 2nd and 3rd positions. For four consecutive years from year 2006 to year 2010 she was champion at the Gampaha District swimming championships. To date she has amassed 10 Golds,12 Silvers 05 Bronzes in the form of medals while she had received 03 trophies for her amazing efforts in the swimming disciple.

Apart from her swimming skills she possesses an excellent command of the English vernacular perhaps inherited affiliations .Dhanaja with her immense experience in the swimming sport had been afforded the opportunity to compere in President’s trophy the many swimming championships including Mercantile swimming championships,President’s trophy and Thurstan College Aquatic Club swimming meets.In the latter had consecutively compered through the years 2015 to 2019 which her proven competency in English.

Apart from the above she had been a participant at Toastmasters Speech Crafters program having successfully completed TKT teacher training program at the Royal Institute Havelock Road, Colombo 06.

Dhanaja is a role model for any youngster targeting a career in sport which had been undoubtedly grueling but should be committed with proper training sheer determination to reach the pinnacle of success which should be the qualities needed for all such youngsters. Presently she teaches part time as a US qualified swimming coach the Royal College pool.

Despite her very busy swimming schedules, she after her GCE had studied Information Technology at the University of Dublin under the affiliation to the NIBM Sri Lanka.In addition presently a fully qualified Montessori Teacher having followed Diploma in Montessori-AMI also possess Pearson Assured -London certificate for Primary Education at Royal Institute also had added a further qualification NVQ level 5 which is a Sri Lanka qualification Level 5 too.

She had participated in Zoom Meetings of Kas Henry Inc, Illinois, USA, as the first ever Sri Lankan guest speaker on AMI teaching. (Episode- Foundation to thrive, Next Generation) Currently, she is working, on a full-time basis, as a student advisor, in the Student Migration field, in one of the leading firms in the Student Migration field in Sri Lanka.

In addition to her multifaceted talents, she is the owner of Music Tree for Joy, you tube channel particularly as she is exalted with a pleasant vocal sound. She adds her musical talents to her programs, whenever time permits. Please do visit and subscribe, if you do appraise her voice, absolutely. Link is given below.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPZyjvyg1az_8h-ytAAqRkA/featured

Being an enthusiast of excellent books, exceptional music and award-winning movies, her advice to the younger generation is willpower in attaining in prosperous fields which could accomplish triumphs in life with splendor too.

In the context of the foregoing the achievements of young Dhanaja a role model to all youngsters are truly commendable should be a role model for many youngsters to emulate to achieve their dreams. All would wish her more triumphs in her future which looks certain to blossom to unprecedented tall heights.

