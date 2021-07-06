DJ Products Chairperson crowned ‘Woman Entrepreneur of the Year’

Source:Island

Dr. C. C. Janaki Amarasinghe, Chairperson of DJ Products, a leading company in the field of food, spices and handloom textile products clinched two silver awards at the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ Awards organized by the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL).

She received one award as the “Woman Entrepreneur of the Year” at National Level and the other in the Large Scale Category of the Western Province.

The awards ceremony was held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the BMICH).

Dr. Amarasinghe has earlier won many accolades including the NDB Bank Awards the Wantabhimani Award, the Shrama Abhimani Award, and the 2018 Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Award for Best Female Entrepreneur.

Founded 1998 as a food company, DJ Products later expanded into spice, surgical gauze, bandages and textiles. They had the opportunity to design official saris for many occasions and institutions, including the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Institutions under Dr. Amarasinghe, who constantly empowers women, have provided employment to more than 200 women living in remote villages. DJ Products also holds a number of quality certifications, including ISO 9001, ISO 22000, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

She is also the only female entrepreneur who has continuously been supplying products to the Lanka Sathosa for a long time under the Lanka Sathosa brand. Plans are also underway to bottle and export food items with the contribution of women in remote areas. The factory for this purpose is situated in the Gampaha district.

“We are constantly giving more opportunities to women in our business and providing quality products to our customers. That is one of the main reasons why we continue to be awarded. I would like to express my gratitude to all the institutions that supported this journey, including the Export Development Board (EDB), the Ministry of Primary Industries and Social Employment Development”, she added.