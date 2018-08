Singapore says committed to benefit of SL’s common citizen Singapore was committed to the benefit of the common citizen though some forces make misleading statements, Singaporean Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, sources close to Prime Minister told journalists on Monday.

Speaker appoints Review Committee on delimitation report A Five-member Committee, headed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had been appointed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to review the Delimitation Commission Report on Provincial Councils today.

PM meets US State Department’s Alice Wells Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe met US State Department’s Assistant Secretary Alice Wells on Monday in Hanoi, Vietnam. The PM met with Ms. Wells on the sidelines of the third Indian Ocean Conference and discussed about the situation in the Indo-Pacific Region.

Karunanidhi's son takes over as DMK chief MK Stalin, son of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu late Muthuvel Karunanidhi has been elected as DMK president, a post which has been lying vacant since the demise of M Karunanidhi, at the party’s General Council meeting today.