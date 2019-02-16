Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: February 2019 3rd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

eLanka Newsletter: February 2019 3rd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

Click here or on the image below to read this week's eLanka Newsletter for the Sri Lankan Down Under!

 

eLanka - Sri Lankans in Australia

  • Welcome to eLanka News – for the Sri Lankan Down Under!  – (If you are based outside of Australia… enjoy the News from the Lankans Down Under!)
  • Watch Cricket Highlights Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st Test – Sri Lanka win the first test! Sri Lanka 304/9, win by 1 wicket: Kusal Perera 153*
  • “A.I.S.I”. (AS I’VE SEEN IT) – By Des Kelly
  • DOCTOR in Sydney 2019 – Video and Photos thanks to MC Duke
  • Tanisha and Tishona Thayaparan sisters from Sydney at The Fairway Galle Literary Festival – historic Dutch Galle Fort, Sri Lanka
  • Cha’s cabin in Hallam celebrating Valentine’s day – Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo
  • “Farewell, & Happy Sailing, Jeremy Bolling” – By Des Kelly
  • How do the probiotics stay alive in a sealed capsule? – Good advice from Dr. Harold
  • Maxie’s Corner – eLanka Cartoons by Max Gerreyn
    read more - eLanka

 

