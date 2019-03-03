Welcome to eLanka News – for the Sri Lankan Down Under! – eLanka Newsletter: March 2019 1st edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

Was Saradiel a Robin Hood or plain criminal? – by member of the audience

That was one of the queries posed by a guest at the Ceylon Society of Australia’s first general meeting for 2019 held on 24 February in Sydney. The guest speaker Mr Thiru Arumugam, who kindly agreed to step in when the advertised speaker was unable to attend due to unforeseen circumstances, chose to talk on Deekirikevage Saradial, better known as the hero of the Utuwan mountain……

“PELL”S APPEAL” – By Des Kelly Desmond Kelly – ‘the Star of eLanka”

So, after quite a “spell”, a final appeal from the lawyers of Cardinal George Pell will be heard, to determine whether the highest rating “Catholic Cardinal” in Australia IS guilty, (he still denies the charges), and everyone knows that the Legal-System in Australia is a long, drawn out affair, but, after this appeal is heard and if it fails, then Cardinal Pell would possibly be sentenced to a term in prison, a huge “come-down” from the Vatican in Rome, where he was the third top-ranked Official of the Church, and could have possibly ended up as the Pope in a few years time, such was his standing there…………………….

New look Sri Lanka in historic series win over South Africa – BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE



One Kusal spelt trouble for South Africa in the first Test but two Kusal’s spelt double trouble as Sri Lanka stunned the hosts and the rest of the cricketing world to pull off a sensational series victory in Port Elizabeth against all odds………….

Sri Lanka Association – Seniors’ Annual Luncheon & HSC Awards – 2019



SRI LANKA NEWS IN BRIEF – FEBRUARY 2019) – Compiled by Victor Melder

State Finance Minister Eran Wickramaratne, Guest of Honour at the National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka ( NCCSL) AGM recently said the political coup of October 26 last year cost the country in excess of 21 billion rupees. Reflecting on current economic developments he said that considering some reparation action taken by the government to correct the position of revenue which was 33 percent of GDP in 2008, this was drastically reduced to 12.6 percent of GDP by 2015..

Sri Lanka Kidney Foundation in the UK – Dinner Dance with Desmond De Silva



Photos from the fund raising event in British Midlands UK on 9th February 2019.

This event was a resounding success with a total of 12,504.67 pounds sterling raised to fund the needs of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) sufferers in Sri Lanka. In fact Desmond donated half his fee for the cause.

TO SIR WITH LOVE – Bernard VanCuylenburg

PROLOGUE

The history of any business enterprise will reveal that success was possible due to the will of the entrepreneur, tenacity of purpose, and defiance in the face of any challenges or adversity. Sri Lanka recently lost a doyen of entrepreneurship who strode the business world like the proverbial colossus. His passing leaves a void in the business ranks of the nation, and an even bigger void in the hearts of his family and all who knew and love him. On my shoulders fell the task of writing and delivering a tribute at the memorial Mass held for George Ondaatjie on the 4th February at St.Mary’s Church, Bambalapitiya…………….

Loneliness & Social connectivity – BY Dr. Harold Gunatillake – Sydney Australia

The resplendent island; behind the curtain – By Raj Gonsalkorale

Sri Lanka is undoubtedly a beautiful island. Its natural beauty is spellbinding. Its history mesmerising. Its multi ethnic and multi religious culture is mystic and rich. Its people its best assets. The country was rated as the top country for travel in 2019 by Lonely Planet. Those who have not been to Sri Lanka in the last ten years or so would see a remarkable transformation of a country moving well into the 21st century. ……

