FALAN snatches coveted Derana Dream Star Season 09 trophy – by Sunil Thenabadu

The final three contestants were Falan Andrea,Nuwandika Senarat ne and Gihan Bandara each having possessed the ability to win.However Falan Andrea overshadowed the other two as her selection of songs in the final also from initial rounds were of varied nature, old film songs, Baila and group songs. Her stage presence was somewhat similar to that of an international artiste.She was able to move dancing lightly on stage with her natural inimitable styles with spot on pronouncing the lyrics not from her vernacular to impress audiences and viewers,with scintillating presentations .It was a prolonged and arduous course with so many SMS rounds. This realty contest of Derana Dream Star is perhaps the most popular in the annals of the history of such contests with a staggeringly high viewer interest. Falan very unassuming, simple from the initial rounds dominated most of her rounds with very prudent manner in the selection of songs.Falan sang many old songs different to one another to win the hearts of viewers like Parama Ramani,Sihina Gange Pih ina Pihina…,Me Udara Lanka Bumiye,Irene Josephine A njaline,Api Denna Ek Weela ,Pinibinuwak vennata Asai ,Andura Biddinnata,etc etc.It is pertinent to quote that in the grand final her selection was spot on selecting songs of legendary singers HR Jothipala,MS Fernando and CT Fernando viz ‘Mal Pibidena’, ‘Obage Hada Mage’ and ‘Paravunu Mal nehe nevatha Pip enne’ which Falan sang impeccably to precision in a scintillating style. It should be said that Falan had more fans more than half of the Auditorium of the NYSC on the 19th September 2020 filled with her fans mostly female fans from her ‘Alma Mater” Holy Family Convent,Bambalapitya.