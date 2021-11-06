Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  FALAN snatches coveted Derana Dream Star Season 09 trophy – by Sunil Thenabadu

FALAN snatches coveted Derana Dream Star Season 09 trophy – by Sunil Thenabadu

Nov 6, 2021 Posted by In Articles, Sunil Thenabadu Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

FALAN snatches coveted Derana Dream Star Season 09 trophy – by Sunil Thenabadu

FALAN snatches coveted Derana Dream Star Season 09 trophy - by Sunil Thenabadu

 

Sunil ThenabaduFalan Andrea Jansen, 25 years old hailing from Kalutara who shone as a singer throughout the grueling Derana Dream Star season 09 contest, won the coveted Dream Star trophy together with presents to the tune of Rupees thirty million which included a modern apartment valued at Rupees 15 million. Incidentally this all included prize was the highest ever awarded in the annals of our history for a winner in a reality contest. This is only the second occasion a female singer had won this coveted title after Upekha Nirmani won in season 02 almost a decade ago.According to the three  Judge board panel comprising of the famous musical trio Keethi Pasquel,Samitha Mudunkotuwa and Nadeeka Guruge, it was in this season the competition among the co contestants were at a very high ebb.There were contestants who had even possessed higher music cognition from Universities in India and from our visual and performing arts University. In this scenario the competition was very potent.  

FALAN snatches coveted Derana Dream Star Season 09 trophy - by Sunil ThenabaduThe final three contestants were Falan Andrea,Nuwandika Senaratne and Gihan Bandara  each having possessed the ability to win.However Falan Andrea overshadowed the other two as her selection of songs in the final also from initial rounds were of varied nature, old film songs, Baila and group songs. Her stage presence was somewhat similar to that of an international artiste.She was able to move dancing lightly on stage with her natural inimitable styles with spot on pronouncing the lyrics not from her vernacular to impress audiences and viewers,with scintillating presentations .It was a prolonged and arduous course with so many SMS rounds. This realty contest of Derana Dream Star is perhaps the most popular in the annals of the history of such contests with a staggeringly high viewer interest. Falan very unassuming, simple from the initial rounds dominated most of her rounds with very prudent manner in the selection of songs.Falan sang many old songs different to one another to win the hearts of viewers like Parama Ramani,Sihina Gange Pihina Pihina…,Me Udara Lanka Bumiye,Irene Josephine Anjaline,Api Denna Ek Weela ,Pinibinuwak vennata Asai ,Andura Biddinnata,etc etc.It is pertinent to quote that in the grand final her selection was spot on selecting songs of legendary singers HR Jothipala,MS Fernando and CT Fernando viz ‘Mal Pibidena’, ‘Obage Hada Mage’ and ‘Paravunu Mal nehe nevatha Pipenne’ which Falan sang impeccably to precision in a scintillating style. It should be said that Falan had more fans more than half of the Auditorium of the NYSC on the 19th September 2020 filled with her fans mostly female fans  from her ‘Alma Mater” Holy Family Convent,Bambalapitya.  

It needs to be reminded the manner Falan performs on stage she could walk on to the International stage with consummate ease with her competency to sing western songs for which she has already expertise in.All Sri Lankans would wish Falan a booming singing future. 

After the final last year just above a year ago, presently she is a sought after invitee for many television programs.Hence Falan is viewed by many television viewers.Owing to the present Covid 19 epidemic she has not been able to perform overseas though she has been invited to many overseas countries for musical concerts 

Sunil Thenabadu in Brisbane   

Comments are closed.