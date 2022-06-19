Feast of the Transfiguration – Sunday 7th August 2022

Dear Fellow Thomians,

We are delighted that we have made arrangements to celebrate the “Feast of the Transfiguration of our Lord Jesus Christ” this year.

S. Thomas’ College Old Boys Association NSW/ACT together with All Saints Anglican Church, North Parramatta extend a warm invitation to a service of celebration on Sunday 7th of August 2022 at 6.30pm at All Saints Anglican Church, North Parramatta (29 Elizabeth Street, Parramatta).

The service will be led by The Rector of All Saints Church Parramatta, The Reverend Owen Goddard, with the Thomian Choir leading the singing of festive hymns and responses. The Choir Director of the Thomian Choir Vasantha Weerakoon will conduct the Thomian Choir with the organist of All Saints Church Lyn Southern at the organ. The message will be delivered by Rev Ron Henderson (OGS, Honorary Associate Priest St James Church Sydney).

This act of Praise & Worship is an opportunity for rededicating ourselves to God’s service, remembering our native Sri Lanka and honouring our Alma Mater S. Thomas’ College Mt Lavinia.

All are welcome. Links to the article and event info: [Article] [Event info]

For more information, please contact any committee member of STC OBA NSW/ACT.

Esto Perpetua!

The Committee

Website: https://www.stcobasydney.org/

Email: stcoba.nswact.official@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/stcobansw