Federal Election and Asian Australian representation and on the China stuff – By Erin Wen Ai Chew

Source: Erin Wen Ai Chew Linkedin

I was told this morning some of my comments to the media about the Federal Election and Asian Australian representation and on the China stuff was a discussion point on 2GB this morning. It’s probably why the amount of online hate has increased rapidly today for me.

In saying that thanks to those who told me they liked my discussion points I made to ABC News which was put on Radio National and on ABC News 24 and here in written form.

One thing we must remember is that the anti – Asian/Chinese hate didn’t just happen when the COVID-19 pandemic happened but it has been around since the Gold Rush period and just morphed into something to fit in with the modern era.

