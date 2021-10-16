Forging a path as a solo artiste in COVID times, a tough challenge says Tashni-by Nilanthi Amerasinghe

Promotional poster for Kage Kawda

Tashni Chaturangi Perera burst into the spotlight due to her scintillating voice, beauty and excellent showwoman skills when she took part in the popular television reality show Derana Dream Star Season 3 in 2011. She was placed fourth at this contest. At Derana’s request she then took part in Star Challenge Season 1 and Season 2, coming first in Season 1 and second in Season 2. Thereafter she joined three likeminded young women to form the singing foursome Kochchi. She left the group at the height of the group’s popularity as its other members were against her husband joining them when they were to tour foreign countries. She has since left Kochchi and is now forging a path for herself as a solo artiste.

Q: Tell our readers about your background

Tashni, Rajiv, Falan and Yohani while working on the CD – Star Lanka Musical Parade Volume 1

I am the youngest in a family consisting five persons – my parents, brother and sister. I schooled at Buddhist Girls’ College Mt. Lavinia up to my Advanced Levels. As the youngest in the family, I am the pet of my extended family as well, including my grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. My grandfather Victor Dalugama and my grandaunts Irene Liyanage, Nalini Liyanage and Vijitha Kusum Liyanage are all stalwarts and pioneers of the Sinhala music industry. My grandfather’s pet name for me was ‘Chuti Rukmani’ because I used to imitate and try singing like Rukmani Devi even as a child. Unfortunately for me, my grandfather has passed on and I’m left bereft of his guidance during my foray into music.

I married Gayan Wishwajith, a businessman, on August 30, 2018. We have a son who will turn two on August 22.

Q: What was your experience with Derana Dream Star

From its inception this reality show has brought forth Mega Stars. The love and adulation these stars receive is far beyond what one would expect. To perform at this reality show in itself was a challenge and an experience for me. Participants are guided right throughout, from the auditions and preliminary rounds up to the finals, to become Mega Stars. It’s an exercise in personal development and showmanship which I am proud to have completed with flying colours, I think. I am grateful to Derana for initiating me on the right path.

Q: Tell us about the originals you’ve sung

To date I’ve sung two originals. They are Maha Kaluwarai (music and melody by Thilina Ruhunage, lyrics by Vidana Prasad Karunaratne, video direction by Thilina Ruhunage). The official music video for this song premiered on You Tube on February 25, 2021, uploaded by Swara Entertainments.

The second is Kage Kawda (the lyrics, melody and music arrangement were by Rajiv Sebastian). The official music video for this song premiered on August 5, 2021. The video was directed by Charuka Dushyantha.

Q: You look like a movie star. With your looks and popularity, why don’t you take to acting?

Acting is not for me because even in a short music video, I act with difficulty. It is as a singer that I want to face the future. My talent I think and feel in my guts is in singing. I prefer to sing for a live audience any day than act even in a short music video.

Q: I saw your duet with Gayan Gunewardena on Swarnavahini’s Repedura. The song was the H. R. Jothipala/Rukmani Devi hit, Denna Priye Dethata Obe Detha. Is it her songs that you always sing on stage and if it’s a duet, is Gayan your preferred partner?



Family portrait – taken on the little one’s birthday, August 21, 2020

From my childhood I’ve been crazy over Rukmani Devi and all of her songs. Everybody tells me that my voice is akin to hers. I know I’ve become this popular because I sing her songs. That’s what my fans want and keep requesting me to sing. I must give my fans what they ask for as pleasing them is my top priority.

I’ve sung duets with artistes other than Gayan as well, like Ishaq Baig and DineshTharanga to name just two. It’s been a great experience singing with all of them.

The music video with Dinesh Tharanga is Sumudu Piyallak which has been uploaded by Channel C. Lyrics are by Kasun Srimal with music by Dinesh Tharanga.

Q: Rajiv Sebastian recently released the CD – Star Lanka Musical Parade Volume 1 where you also do a number. What was your experience working with Rajiv?

I’ve known Rajiv since I was a 16-year-old. He is my mentor – a real gentleman who is willing to give me a helping hand whenever I need him to. Falan Andrea, Yohani and I are proud and honoured that he gave us the chance to sing on this CD with the legends of the 70s.

The CD comprises a wonderful mix of 12 new songs sung by Falan Andrea, Yohani and I, plus the legends – Amarasiri Peiris, Annesley Malawana, Bandula Wijeweera, Desmond de Silva, Sunil Perera, Luke Henricus, Desmond Rodrigo, Ishaq Baig, and Rajiv. Interestingly the lyrics, melodies and music arrangements of the 12 songs were created by Rajiv himself.

I’ve worked on two of his stage productions –Roots and Sarama, prior to singing for the CD. For both these concerts I dressed like Rukmani Devi and sang her songs, at Rajiv’s request. The Salute to the Roots of Sri Lanka – the live performance has been uploaded by Torana Entertainments on You Tube on September 9, 2020.

It’s always a pleasure to work with Rajiv and I’m looking forward to doing so again once the COVID pandemic ends.

Q: What is your COVID experience like?

Living and breathing itself in these COVTD times is a challenge. I have a little child, a husband and home to think of. As we mature we realize that we should not run after fame and fortune but yet, life has to go on – so we must do what we have to do. I think it is my duty as an entertainer to give happiness and joy to my fans even in the smallest possible way by having the songs I enjoy singing uploaded on You Tube. I am not a pretender. My acquaintances are limited and I have only a handful of friends.

Q: And on the pipeline next, what will it be for Tashni?

I’ve already completed a music video with a collection of really super hits to be released ASAP.



With Dinesh Tharanga for the music video Sumudu Piyallak