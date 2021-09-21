Former St. Peter’s cricketer Berenger on the cusps of representing third national team-by Reemus Fernando

Source:Island

First, he played for Sri Lanka Under-19, then moved to Dubai and found a place in the national team there and now at the age of 30, the former St. Peter’s College cricketer Andri Berenger is on the cusps of representing a third national team, Qatar.

According to sources close to Berenger, the former Sri Lanka Under-19 wicketkeeper-batsman is about to be picked in the Qatar national team which will compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia ‘A’ qualifiers starting next month.

The hard-hitting batsman’s success with the United Arab Emirates attracted many budding cricket clubs in the Middle East but Berenger opted for Warriors, a team in Qatar. He has completed more than three years in the country to be eligible to represent that nation, a source close to the cricketer told The Island.

In 2020 Berenger was the key to Warriors’ title triumph in the Qatar Premier Division T20 tournament. As the batting opener, he hammered 109 not out in just 56 balls to help Warriors reach a target of 185 runs with five balls to spare in the final. The right-hander had an outstanding season in 2020 where he averaged over 65.

Consistent performances have helped him secure a place in the team which will first encounter Bahrain in the first match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia ‘A’ qualifiers on October 23.

His success in Qatar has also attracted several T20 leagues that have shown serious interest in signing him.

Berenger who first started playing cricket in UAE played for St. Peter’s when he was in Sri Lanka and his aggressive batting and safe hands behind wickets found him a place in the Sri Lanka Under-19 team. He was a member of the Sri Lanka Under-19 team for the ICC Youth World Cup in 2010 where St. Peter’s teammate Chathura Peiris was the captain. In Sri Lanka Under-19 team Berenger formed a strong batting line-up with the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kithruwan Vithanage and Dhanushka Gunathilaka who later went on to represent the senior national team.

He made his first class debut for Seeduwa Raddoluwa Cricket Club before joining SSC and later moving to CCC.