Jennifer Lawrence expecting first child with husband Cooke Maroney
By Sara Spary, CNN
(CNN)Oscar winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant and expecting her first child with her art dealer husband Cooke Maroney.
A representative for the 31-year-old “Hunger Games” star confirmed the news to CNN on Thursday.
Lawrence married Maroney in October 2019 at Belcourt of Newport, a luxurious mansion in Rhode Island. They wed in front of 150 guests, including Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Adele and Kris Jenner, according to People.
Maroney is the director of Gladstone 64, a Manhattan art gallery.
The pair have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye but their engagement was confirmed to CNN in February 2019, after Lawrence was spotted “rocking a ‘massive ring’ on her finger.”