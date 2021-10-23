Lahiru, Hasaranga,Theekshana unplayable as merciless Sri Lanka crush ignorant Netherlands by eight wickets – by Sunil Thenabadu (eLanka Sports editor)

Photo Courtesy: Ceylon Daily news Player of the match Lahiru Kumara

Chief Scores:

Netherlands: Colin Ackerman 11( Maheesh Theekshana 2 for 3,Lahiru Kumara 3 for 7, Wanindu Hasaranga 3 for 9 in 10 overs

Sri Lanka: 45 for 2 in 7.1 overs (Kusal Perera 33* ( 24 b 6 fours)

Though it was a dead rubber with Sri Lanka already entered the Super 12 stage in Group 1 Sri Lanka were ruthless with their execution skittling out the Netherlands for a paltry 44 runs.In year 2014 T 20 WC Sri Lanka had embarrassed the Netherlands by folding them for a meagre 39 runs the lowest total in WC history since year 2007.The Sri Lanka bowling trio of paceman Lahiru Kumara spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana claiming nine wickets to fall, skilling for only 44 runs in just ten overs.

Sri Lanka in a easy run chase lost the wickets of Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka who replaced the out of form Dinesh Chandimal, while Kusal Janith Perera slammed an unbeaten 33 runs with six powerfully hits to the ropes in a 24 ball knock.Sri Lanka were victorious in just 7 .1 overs.With this win increased the net run rate further to +3.754 be well ahead in the NRR among all teams participating in the Group A and B. Lahiru Kumara was named ‘Player of the Match” for his 3 wickets for seven runs.

Sunil Thenabadu

(eLanka Sports editor)