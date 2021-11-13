LIAM DODDRELL – ONWARDS AND UPWARDS – IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF HIS FAMOUS GRAND DAD – LIAM DODDRELL MESMERIZES WITH BAT AND BALL – by Bernard VanCuylenburg EPILOGUE. The Grand Son of Anthonian Cricket great Charlie Joseph continues to weave a web of magic with bat and ball cutting a swathe of glory on the green turf ever since he began his cricket career as a junior, playing for his local club the St.Clair Hawks. Having advanced to grade cricket with the Penrith Cricket Club, Liam Doddrell has added another feather to his cap by winning the prestigious Basil Sellers Scholarship which will give him the opportunity to further his cricket career, not to mention the boost to his confidence ! I received an email from Liam’s Mum giving me the good news, together with an article in the local suburban journal which delighted cricket lovers everywhere. It is sure to delight all old Anthonians, specially those who had the privilege of seeing Charlie Joseph an Anthonian cricketing great when he strode the playing fields like the proverbial colossus, dazzling the crowds with his wizadry at the wicket. The article is reproduced verbatim as it appeared in the local press PENRITH’S LIAM DODDRELL SELECTED FOR PRESTIGIOUS BASIL SELLERS SCHOLARSHIP

The next generation of NSW fast bowling is again in the spotlight with nineteen year old paceman Liam Doddrell awarded the prestigious Basil Sellers Scholarship for 2021/2022. The Penrith cricketer is highly regarded for his genuine pace which saw him take eight wickets at a strike rate of 14.63 while featuring for NSW Metro at the 2019/2020 Under 17 National Championships. Despite a lack of cricket last season due to injury, young Doddrell has been included in the Under 19 World Cup Extended Preliminary Squad for the Youth World Cup to be held in the West Indies in January2022. Doddrell is one of twelve players awarded this scholarship having progressed through the Cricket NSW Pathway System representing either NSW, NSW Metropolitan, or ACT/NSW County at various Underage National Championships.

During the past sixteen years, the program has awarded scholarships to promising male and female cricketers under 19, and supports scholars and their families with expenses such as education, travel, and the cost of relocation from regional areas. In addition the scholars are also offered a two year team Kookaburra Equipment Sponsorship through the genuine support of Kookaburra, one of NSW’s long standing partners. The Founder and Philanthropist Basil Sellers AM said “Each of the twelve scholars selected have a great opportunity to pursue their dream of becoming elite cricketers. It has been a challenging time for them, and a character building time for the recipients in their pursuit to represent their state and country, at the highest level. The perfect cricketing all rounder is not just someone who performs in the middle, but one who understands the importance of personal development away from the sports arena through education.

By their actions they are revered as Role Models and Leaders among their peers while conducting themselves in a manner which is in keeping with the spirit of our great game.” Mr.Sellers further added “I look forward to following with keen interest the progress of this years recipients,and encourage all to seize upon the support and opportunities they have been afforded, as they look to follow in the footsteps of previous scholarship holders who have gone on not only to represent, but captain Australia”.

The eleven new scholars take the number to be awarded the scholarship since its inception in 2006/2007 to one hundred and forty four. Of these twenty scholars have represented Australia. Mr.Basil Sellers is one of Australian sports most generous Philanthrophists, and his constant and ongoing support is not only appreciated by the recipients but by the wider NSW Cricket community. His incredible generosity has supported the careers of over one hundred and forty of NSW’s and Australia’s finest cricketers.

THE TWENTY SCHOLARS WHO HAVE REPRESENTED AUSTRALIA.

Sean Abbott

Stella Campbell

Nicola Carey

Laurence Cheatle

Patrick Cummins

Hannah Darlington

Ashleigh Gardner

Josh Hazelwood

Alyssa Healy

Phillip Hughes

Usman Khawaja

Ellyse Perry

Steven Smith

Mitchell Starc

Adam Zampa

Kurtis Patterson

Gurinder Sandhu

Naomi Stalenberg

Nic Maddison

Erin Osborne.

EPILOGUE.

Liam has the talent to take him to international cricket. His skill in every aspect of the game, his precision with bat and ball and his cricketing intellect are imperatives taking him on the road to Test Cricket status. It is the wish of cricket lovers and old Anthonians in particular that the name ‘Liam Doddrell’ will one day be added to this list. We await that great day in eager anticipation, and have only this to add in unison – Go Liam !!

Bernard VanCuylenburg.