Lyceum International Schools Among Highest Achievers at ISAC 2019

The 19th edition of the International Schools’ Athletic Championships (ISAC) saw 21 international schools competing against each other for victory in athletic events.

Gateway College organised the the highly awaited ISAC 2019 which took place from 15th to 17th February at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo.

With constructive coaching, talent and teamwork, young athletes from the Lyceum International School branches of Nugegoda, Panadura, Ratnapura and Wattala gave exceptional performances at ISAC 2019.

Lyceum Wattala rose above the competition as the Highest Medal Winner of ISAC 2019 and secured an impressive total of 84 medals which included 36 gold, 27 silver, and 21 bronze medals. The outstanding achievers from Lyceum Wattala include Kamalraj Elroy, who set a record for the long jump event and got selected as the Best Male Athlete.

Other athletes who gave splendid performances includes Under 12 Boys Champion, Sathiya Moorthy Abhileshkar, and Lahiru Krishan, the Under 20 Boys Champion as well as Jerril Philips, one of the Under 16 Boys Champions.

The fantastic achievements did not stop there, as Lyceum Wattala secured trophies as the Overall Champion School in the Under 14, Under 18 and the Under 20 categories. Furthermore, Lyceum Wattala became the Overall Relay Champions at ISAC 2019 too.

The athletes from Lyceum Nugegoda managed to secure 11 gold, 26 silver and 17 bronze medals for their athletic skills. Lyceum Nugegoda’s outstanding achievers include Nelini Samarasekara who became the Under 12 Girls Champion and Dulyana Suludagoda, the Under 16 Girls Champion.

Adding to the exceptional achievements, Lyceum Panadura obtained 28 gold, 6 silver, and 11 bronze medals, while athlete Anuk Kathriarachichi was awarded as one of the Under 14 Boys Champions as well.

Finally, Lyceum Ratnapura secured 8 gold, 6 silver, and 11 bronze medals at the championship as well. The outstanding achievers from Lyceum Ratnapura include Under 16 Boys Champion, Thimesha Gamage and Dewmini Hewage, the champion of the Under 20 girls category.

The Lyceum International Schools have made positive impressions through their athletic abilities with guidance and tireless efforts of the coaches and teachers in charge. With high expectations, there are no doubts that future athletes will continue to bring in school pride for the years to come.

