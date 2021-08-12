Magul Maha Viharaya – venue of a historical event

By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Situated in Lahugala in Ampara District, Magul Maha Viharaya is an ancient Buddhist Temple linked to a historical event. The Temple is located on the northern edge of *Lahugala National Park.

Magul Maha Viharaya (meaning “the Wedding Temple” in Sinhala) is an unusual name for a Buddhist Temple. According to legends, the premises of the Temple had also been the location where King Kavantissa (205-161 BC who ruled the Kingdom of *Ruhuna) had married brave *Princess Viharamahadevi, the daughter of King Kelanitissa of *Maya Rata. According to legends, the name of the Temple is linked with the Royal Wedding that had taken place in the premises of the Temple. According to scholars, the intricately carved poruwa (wedding altar) in the premises of the Temple is evidence that a Royal Wedding had taken place many centuries ago. This poruwa had later served as the enclosure for the *Bo tree. The foundations of the Magul Maduwa (Wedding Hall) where the wedding ceremony had taken place can still be seen at the premises of the Temple.

There are ruins of a Royal Palace, a monastery, dagobas (stupas), ponds, an Image House (with a standing Buddha House), bo maluwa (a place where a Bo Tree is situated), a vatadage (circular relic house), a bathing pond for Buddhist Monks as well as a moonstone in the Temple Complex. The moonstone (sandakadapahana in Sinhala) of the Temple Complex is elaborately sculptured and dates to the *Anuradhapura Era. The stupa of Magul Maha Vihara is built on a high terrace and there are three staircases leading to it with images of grand lion guardians at the top of these stairs.

The moonstone in the Temple Complex is different from other moonstones of the Anuradhapura Era as well as moonstones in different parts of Sri Lanka as the outer ring of the moonstone has a carving of mahouts riding elephants.

The entire Temple Complex including the ruins is surrounded by the forests of Lahugala National Park.

There is a causeway to reach the Temple situated across a lotus filled reservoir which surrounds the entire Temple Complex, a mesmerizing sight.

According to some scholars, the Temple had been built in the 2nd century BC during the period of King Kavantissa. But some scholars are of the view that the Temple had been built by King Dhatusena (463-479 AD) of Anuradhapura as there is a stone inscription at the site of the Temple dating back to the 14th century. The Temple had been renovated by many rulers after its establishment.

History of the Temple and the Royal Wedding is a historical event. According to legends, King Kelanitissa had committed a great sin by punishing an innocent virtuous Buddhist Monk. According to legends, the gods created strong waves inland to destroy the country (Sri Lanka). To save the country from raging waves of the Indian Ocean (from the wrath of antagonized gods), *Princess Viharamahadevi, legendary heroine volunteered to sacrifice her life to the sea by drifting on a boat. The boat the princess traveled had swept ashore safely at a location near Magul Maha Viharaya in Pottuvil

The Temple is an archaeologically protected heritage monument of Sri Lanka.

Location: The site is situated about 800 meters south of A4 Road west of 307 kilometer post.