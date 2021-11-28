Mahinda Samarasinghe renounces as Member of Parliament By Sunil Thenabadu

Photo Source:Facebook

Member of Parliament Mahinda Samarasinghe quit from Parliament to accept his new prestigious post as the Sri Lanka Ambassador of the USA.

Mahinda Samarasinghe said in a statement that he had handed over the letter of resignation of Parliament Secretary General Dhammika Dassanayake.

Photo Source:dailymirror.lk

“25th November was his last day would take leave from Parliament and expect to assume duties in Washington DC on November 29. Thereafter, he will present my credentials to the President of the United States and commence his duties as Ambassador to Sri Lanka. He added that his solitary anticipation is to fulfil his role with commitment to Sri Lanka. He felt his constrained duty, once his three-year service overseas is concluded, to return and once again provide leadership to, and serve the people of Kalutara and Sri Lanka. Although he is taking a brief pause after 33 years of effective politics, He added he performed duties so not with a view for personal benefit but, rather, in order to render productive and fruitful service to the country. He added his main goal is to utilize his years of international familiarity to strengthen the contour and reputation of the country. He also reassured the people of Kalutara, whose consistent support has enabled me to attain whatever he had achieved in the political sphere, of his persistent admiration, his continuous commitment to them had said in a communiqué.

Further, among my main priorities will be strengthening our strong bonds by constantly sharing information, our insights and fostering closer bilateral cooperation. Our efforts at achieving broad-based reconciliation and protection of human rights will be of the highest importance in our engagement with the US Government.