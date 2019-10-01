Mooney century blasts Australia to victory over brave Sri Lanka

Mooney’s 113 from 61 deliveries, however, ensured Australia were too far out of reach, with their total of 4-217 the sixth-highest ever in women’s T20 cricket and the second-highest ever by Australia.

“I couldn’t ask for a better start,” Mooney said.

She said a wicket with minimal turn against a team full of spin bowlers was always going to be great for batting and that the target at the start of the day was an “ambitious” 240. “North Sydney’s a great venue to play at for women’s cricket. You always get a good crowd and the wicket’s pretty good,” she said. Of Atapattu she added: “She’s absolutely moosed them. We’ll have to have a sit down and re-think our plans against her, but she did really well.”

For a team that were given no chance in this series, it was an admirable performance. If Sri Lanka were to bat first and force Australia to chase a total of this size, perhaps the pressure could force a boilover. “I’m so happy, I just played my natural and normal game. But this innings is now history, I’m focused on tomorrow’s game,” Atapattu said.

Alyssa Healy’s early fireworks that set the tone on Sunday before her swashbuckling innings came to an end when she was caught and bowled by Oshadi Ranasignhe for 43.