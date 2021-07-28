Moratuwa Jaycees stalwart dies in Stockholm

Source:Dailynews

Past President of Moratuwa Jaycees (Junior Chamber) Vimal de Mel passed away in Stockholm. De Mel was an active member of the Jaycees and played a key role in the projects conducted by his chapter. In 1979, he migrated to Sweden with his family and worked for the Swedish Railways until retirement. He was an active member of the Catamarans Sports Club, Moratuwa. He was a founder member and a past President of the Sri Lanka-Sweden Association.

He leaves wife Margie, sons Vihan and Viren and daughter Dee Dee.Funeral at Botkyrka Kyrka in Stockholm on Friday July 30, 2021 at 11.am (2.30 pm Sri Lanka time).The service will be live streamed on Facebook.