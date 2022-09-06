Motion supporting Sri Lanka in Australian Federal Parliament

Source : newswire

Australian Shadow Minister for Community Safety, Migrant Services, and Multicultural Affairs Jason Wood today passed a motion in the Australian Federal Parliament in support of Sri Lanka.

Addressing the Australian Federal Parliament, MP Jason Wood said the current economic crisis in Sri Lanka is propelling to be a humanitarian crisis, with shortages of food, medicines, and other essential items.

Stating that the economic crisis has also affected Sri Lankans living in Australia, the Australian Shadow Minister outlined the various charity programmes underway in Australia to provide assistance to Sri Lanka.

He said several fundraisers are being carried out in Australia to assist Sri Lanka with much-needed medicines and equipment, such as “Save a Dream Team” and “Ride for Apeksha” which is organized by DS OBA Victoria in partnership with Rotary Australia.

