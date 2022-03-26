Mrs. Suneetha Nanayakkara completes 50 years at the Bar

Source:Dailymirror

In appreciation of the valuable contribution made to the legal profession, several senior lawyers who had completed the 50th year at the Bar were felicitated at a special function held by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka recently at the Hilton Hotel Colombo. The function was held in the presence of the Chief Justice, Minister of Justice and the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges. Mrs. Suneetha Nanayakkara was one of the recipients who received a special token at this ceremony. Mrs. Nanayakkara was enrolled and admitted to the Sri Lankan Bar in the year 1972.



She has been in active practice both on the civil and criminal sides of the Law in the Courts of the island. She has won recognition and admiration for her ability and deep commitment to professional work from the judges before whom she had the privilege

of appearing.

She has shown an abiding interest in the welfare of the indigent and needy women who are involved in family litigation. She has participated in many legal seminars and discussions and made valuable contributions. She acts for the Magistrate Court District Judge, Nugegoda. She is a product of Methodist College, Colombo and the wife of Justice Chandradasa Nanayakkara.