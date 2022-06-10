NSW GOVERNMENT MAKES RECORD INVESTMENT INTO STATE’S MULTICULTURAL FUTURE

The state’s rich multicultural society and its communities are set to benefit from a record level budget spend.

A $28 million package, secured through the upcoming NSW Budget, will support whole-of-Government Language Services, boost community cultural events and festivals, and increase engagement with multicultural and multi-faith communities.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the multi-year funding will benefit the state’s diverse cultures by providing important information in many languages, and bringing different communities together to celebrate their shared values.

“One of the key takeaways from the pandemic is the critical role of multicultural and faith communities in ensuring we are all connected, engaged and supported,” Mr Perrottet said.

“We are now acting on those learnings and investing in areas that will enable a stronger and brighter future for multicultural communities across the state.”

Treasurer Matt Kean said today’s announcement represents the single biggest budget allocation any government has provided to support Multicultural NSW, and was only possible because of the government’s strong economic management.

“This is investing in the state’s greatest asset, its people. We want to respect cultural diversity while at the same time celebrating the values we all share,” Mr Kean said.

Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure said the financial boost to the Government’s Language Services alone is a massive win for the state’s multicultural society.

“This will greatly improve our Government’s translation capabilities, which in turn will make sure vital information is accessible to everyone no matter the language they speak.

“Importantly, we will also be investing in a scholarship program, which will secure our state’s translation and interpreting capabilities into the future.”

As part of the initiative, the NSW Government will establish a Religious Communities Advisory Council. Its first order of business will be addressing concerns regarding the safety and security of places of worship, which is a priority for the faith communities.

MEDIA: Clem Hall | Premier | 0412 002 536

Sharon Labi | Treasurer | 0459 123 060

Scott Hodder | Minister Coure | 0455 094 282