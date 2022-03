Passing away of Udaya Gunasekera.

To THE STC DSA ERA GROUP,

It is with deep sadness and shock we note the passing away of Udaya Gunasekera fondly known as UDS, last evening around 6.30 pm while doing his routing walk. It is believed that he had a Heart attack.

Body will be at Jayaratne Respect from 8.30 am Monday morning.

Funeral same evening at Borella cemetery.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family members.

May he attain the supreme bliss of nirvana.