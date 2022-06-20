Pathum Nissanka century gives Sri Lanka 2-1 series lead vs Australia

Source:Dailymirror

Pathum Nissanka’s magnificent century powered Sri Lanka to a six-wicket win in the third ODI of the five-match series against Australia on Sunday at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Nissanka scored 137 off 147 deliveries, finishing with 11 boundaries and two sixes. He was eventually dismissed by Jhye Richardson. Kusal Mendis was also set for a ton, but he had to retire hurt on 87.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat and Travis Head (70*) top scored with Aaron Finch (62) and Alex Carey (49) in support to give Australia a respectable total of 291/6 to defend – Jeffrey Vandersay 3-49 was the top wicket taker for Sri Lanka.