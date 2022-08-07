Peterite Sunanda Jayasekera’s first ball scalp marked an unbroken world record-BY INDIKA WELAGEDARA

Source:Sundayobserver

The 48th Josephian-Peterite limited overs match which is the longest running 50-over encounter in the country and played for the Fr. Peter A. Pillai trophy was planned to be worked off at the SSC ground on August 6.

The Joe-Pete limited over series commenced in 1975 under the Rectorship of Rev. Fr. Quintus Fernando of St. Joseph’s and Rev. Fr. Claver Perera of St. Peter’s, with the first game of the series played at Darley Road on March 16, 1975.

Interestingly in the inaugural match St. Peter’s College’s famous opening fast bowler Sunanda Jayasekara created a record by dismissing St. Joseph’s prolific scorer and left handed opening batsman Rohan Wijesinghe Snr. in the very first ball of the game.

He also had a fabulous match where he came back to haunt the Joes by grabbing the scalp of the last wicket that of run machine and hard hitting batsman Wayne Jansz.

In the first match the Joes were captained by Dushan Zosa and Peterites by the affable Bernard Wijetunga.

What happened in the very first ball by Jayasekera made history which can never be erased or broken, the rising out-swinger that took the bat of Wijesinghe who was caught at first slip by Rohan Fernando on the second attempt as the ball flew like a lightning bolt and the schools 50-over Vaseline Trophy Champions were totally rattled and were bundled out for 118 runs.

According to statisticians, Jayasekera’s first ball wonder is a world record and a great honour for St. Peter’s College.

Speaking exclusively to the Sunday Observer all the way from Canada, Jayasekera said: “Before we went into the ground my late coach Mike Chanmugam instructed me on how I should bowl to Rohan. So I simply took his advice and exactly made the execution spot-on by bowling a rising out-swinger which Rohan had no clue whatsoever and just edged it to the first slip.

“To date this unique record of taking a wicket in the very first bowl at an inaugural limited overs match has not been equalled or broken.”