Peterites regain Fr Peter Pillai Memorial Trophy- by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Former St Joseph’s skipper test debutant 19 year old Dunith Wellalage receiving special memento from the two Rectors Rev Fr Rohitha Rodrigo and Rev Fr Ranjith Andradi at the awards ceremony held at SSC. (pix by Dhammika Ratnaweera)

Source:Dailynews

St. Peter’s College led by all rounder Wanuja Sahan regained the Rev. Fr. Peter Pillai Memorial Trophy after a lapse of five years when they beat arch rivals St. Joseph’s College by 26 runs in their 48th annual Limited Overs Cricket Encounter played at SSC Grounds on Saturday.

In fact skipper Wanuja Sahan was the match winner scoring a fluent unbeaten 102 well supported by all rounder Danal Hemananda who scored useful 81 to build up their innings .The pair added 174 runs for the seventh wicket.

St Peters in their innings were struggling 61 for 6 at one stage .However Skipper Wanuja Kumara stroked a brilliant century to rescue St. Peter’s along with Danal Hemananda, who made a fighting 81. After posting 245 on the scoreboard the Peterite spinners bowled extremely well to

restrict St. Joseph’s to 219 while Spinner Niman Umesh was pick of the bowlers taking 3 for 34 .

Josephian chasing 246 runs had a record-breaking 147-run stand for the second wicket by Shevon Daniel and Sadeesh Jayawardene. The Josephian Captain Daniel was the more aggressive but unfortunately missed his century with 91 while wicket keeper Sadeesh Jayawardena made 61 but the Peterites came back to the game strongly.

At one stage Joseph’s required 70 runs to win in the last 10 overs with 6 wickets in hand. Dunith Wellalage and Hiran Jayasundara kept St. Joseph’s in the hunt, despite the required run-rate nearing 9 runs per over but experienced Wellalage was out for 28 Peterites ensued their victory to take Rev. Fr. Peter Pillai Memorial shield .

Skipper Wanuja Sahan said they had good team commitment to win the game ..After we were struggling at 61 for 6 both my self and Danal Hemananda made a good partnership to build up respectable total . Actually after skipper Daniel and Sadeesh were back in the pavilion we fought back strongly to win the game added skipper Wanuja Sahan.

The principal sponsor Dialog Axiata Pvt Ltd Vice President Muneesh David was the chief guest while two rectors Rev Fr Rohitha Rodrigo ( St Peters) and Rev Fr Ranjith Andradi and former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Matthews took part at the awards ceremony.

Chief scores

St. Peter’s – 245 for 8 wickets in 50 overs – Wanuja Sahan Kumara 102*, Shenal Botheju 34, Danal Hemananda 81, Muditha Dissanayake 3/43, Deshan Senevirathne 2/45.

St. Joseph’s 226 for 9 wickets in 50 overs – Sadeesh Jayawardene 61, Shevon Daniel 91, Dunith Wellalage 28, Niman Umesh 3/34, Shennon Rodrigo 3/32, Wanuja Kumara 2/50.

Individual Awards

Best Fielder – Dunith Wellalage (SJC)

Best Bowler – Niman Umesh (SPC)

Best Batter – Danal Hemananda (SPC)

Player of the Match – Wanuja Sahan Kumara (SPC)