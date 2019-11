Photos – Memories of Friday Nights @ Spoons

HOPPER NITE – Memories of Friday Nights @ Spoons Organised by Manjula Fernando owner of “Dish” Restaurant In Glebe, Sydney. Held at Don Moore Community Centre on The 8th. November 2019

Click here or on the photos below to view the full album of photos on eLanka Facebook page

Click here or on the photos below to view the full album of photos on eLanka Facebook page