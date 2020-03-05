







Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Parramatta to visit Sri Lanka

Source:-Navy ship HMAS

(MENAFN – Colombo Gazette) The Royal Australian Navy’s frigate HMAS Parramatta will visit Colombo to continue the close maritime security cooperation between Australia and Sri Lanka.

As part of its four-month deployment to South and South-East Asia, the visit to Colombo will provide an opportunity for Sri Lankan and Australian Navy personnel to foster professional and personal relationships through a range of technical and social engagements.

HMAS Parramatta is the Australian Navy’s first deployment of 2020 and builds upon the success of our Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2019 exercise last year. This demonstrates Australia’s strong commitment to cooperation with Sri Lanka.

As Indo-Pacific nations, Australia and Sri Lanka are working together on the continuation of a rules-based regional order, where the Indian Ocean remains free, open and inclusive.

Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka HE David Holly said ‘Sri Lanka and Australia share the same vision for cooperation, respect for rules and norms, transparency, economic sustainability and mutual respect in the Indian Ocean region. Sri Lanka is a partner of choice for Australia as we work together to embed a commitment to international law and unimpeded trade flows. Our cooperation includes a commitment to stop the scourge of human smuggling to Australia’.

The 200 officers and sailors of HMAS Parramatta will arrive in Colombo on 7 March. The Australian and Sri Lankan Navies will work together on a range of subjects, including shipborne helicopter operations, vessel boarding and search capabilities, engineering, and maritime surveillance. After departing on 11 March, HMAS Parramatta and Sri Lankan Navy vessels will practice interoperability during a passage exercise.

After the ship visit to Sri Lanka, HMAS Parramatta will visit India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Colombo Gazette)

MENAFN0303202001900000ID1099793066







