Royal-Thomian Big Match from Oct. 28-30 at SSC-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Source:Dailynews

After several postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 142nd Battle of the Blues Inter-School Big Match between the traditional rivals Royal College and S. Thomas’ College will be played behind closed doors from October 28 to 30 at the SSC Grounds in Maitland Place.

The two teams and match officials will be following all COVID-19 protocol and health and safety guidelines of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) that will regulate playing conditions, as well as be within a bio-secure environment as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health

Royal led by former Sri Lanka Under-19 cap, Ahan Wickramasinghe, will take on the Shalin de Mel-led Thomian outfit for the coveted D. S. Senanayake Memorial Shield.

At present the Shield is at Mount Lavinia as Sithara Hapuhinna’s S. Thomas’ won the three-day Big Match in 2019, the last time the game produced a result.

The Battle of the Blues Big Match is the world’s second longest standing uninterrupted schools annual cricket encounter, having staged its first game in 1879 at the Galle Face Green.