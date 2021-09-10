SLAAJ donates two cars for SL medal winners

From left: Pradeep Nishantha (Coach), Samitha Dulan, Major General Rajitha Ampemohotti (Chef-de-Mission), Sanjiv Gunasekara (Sri Lankan Ambassador), Dinesh Herath and Lt Colonel Deepal Herath (NPC President)

Source:Dailynews

The Sri Lanka Automobile Association of Japan (SLAAJ) presented two vehicles for Paralympic Gold Medal winner Dinesh Priyantha Herath and Samitha Dulan before their departure to Colombo at the Narita Airport in Japan yesterday.

Herath who won the F46 javelin throw event with a record breaking performance received a Nissan Note Car while Dulan who won the F44 javelin throw event received a Suzuki Alto Car.

Sri Lankan Ambassador to Japan Sanjiv Gunasekara was the Chief Guest at this occasion along with other Sri Lankan delegates in Japan. (D.R)