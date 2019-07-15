Sri Lankan Duo Supporting a Worthy Venture

When grieving mother Daniela Weber wrote a poem and used it as a tool to help her six-year-old son understand and deal with the pain of loosing a sibling, it was her dream to write a book based on this poem in order to help grieving children navigate the long road to recovery from grief and personal loss. Daniela’s dream became a reality when the Sri Lankan born mother daughter duo, award winning young artist Dilara Niriella and publisher Sharmila J Niriella came on board to support her.

The idea for the book came about when Daniela lost her only daughter in 2017 at 20 weeks gestation to Dandy Walker Syndrome which results in malformation and poor development of the main parts of the brain. The book which is both Daniela’s contribution to grieving families and a legacy to her baby daughter Aura-Rose, is titled “My Sister Lives in Heaven Now”.

The illustrator of the book Dilara uses symbolism in her images to convey subtle messages that help the reader through the long journey to recovery from grief.

Sharmila , the owner of Reads Media publishing boutique, whose focus it to support authors, joined the project and offered her services in the spirit of uplifting women in the community.

The book will be launched on the 7th of September this year in the Hills District.

All proceeds of the book will be donated to Feel The Magic, a not for profit organisation whose purpose is to create a world where children who are experiencing grief are supported and guided towards full recovery.