Sri Lanka’s likely schedule for SUPER 12: First Game against Bangladesh – by Sunil Thenabadu (eLanka Sports editor)

Photo source: Sunday Observer ( https://www.dailynews.lk/2021/10/15/sports/262002/sri-lanka-cruise-convincing-win-against-png )

Although Sri Lanka is yet to play the final match against the Netherlands tonight in Abu Dhabi by virtue of their two huge victories against Namibia and Ireland with a superior Net run rate, they top the pints table in Group A. Even if the Netherlands win today Sri Lanka will remain in top spot in Group A. Scotland having played their all three games top the points table in Group B. Bangladesh became the second team to qualify yesterday when they beat Papua New Guinea in convincing fashion.By virtue of winning two games they qualify for a berth in Super 12 in Group A.it is highly unlikely that Namibia or Ireland who clash today as their third and final game that they could get even close to Sri Lanka’s net run rate.

From tomorrow the 24th the Super 12 league matches will commence.The six teams in each Group 1 and Group 2 will play five matches against the teams in the same Group five matches per team in this phase two of the ICC WC T 20.For instance Sri Lanka will play Bangladesh,Australia.South Africa, England and the West Indies..The most likely days are as below:By virtue of the fact Bangladesh was second in the Group 2 they have been included in Group 1 along with Sri Lanka.

24th October Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh in Sharjah at 3.30 pm (9pm AEST)

28th October Sri Lanka Vs Australia in Dubai at 7.30 pm (1am AEST on 29th Oct)

30th October Sri Lanka Vs South Africa in Sharjah at 3.30 pm (9pm AEST)

1st November Sri lanka Vs England in Sharjah 7.30 pm (1am AEST on 2nd Nov)

4th November Sri Lanka Vs West Indies in Abu Dhabi 7.30pm. (9pm AEST)