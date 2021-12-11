SUNDAY CHOICE – He lived and died

“Out of the mouth of babes and sucklings hast thou ordained strength” Psalms 8:2

And he said: “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of

heaven.”– Matthew 18:3

Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not: for of such is the kingdom of God.–Matthew 19:14

The Scripture talks about how we need to have childlike faith. Children don’t try to figure everything out. When you tell your child that you’re going to buy them something or take them someplace, they don’t worry about any of the details. They don’t wonder if you have the finances to afford it. They don’t lose sleep over whether it’s going to happen or how it’s going to happen. To them, it’s just a matter of time to when you come through on it. Why? Because they trust you to take care of it. Even though we’re human and could break our promises, they have this incredible trust in us, believing that we wouldn’t promise it if we could not make it happen.

What would happen if we had that same kind of trust in our heavenly Father, knowing that He cannot fail in what He has promised us, that He cannot go back on His Word?

Prayer

“Father, thank You for all the promises You’ve given to me in Your Word. Thank You that I don’t have to worry about if or how You’re going to make

them happen or stress out when I don’t see things changing. I believe You are true to Your Word and in Your perfect timing they will come to pass. In

Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Pray this clip will be a Blessing to you.