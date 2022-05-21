SUNDAY CHOICE – How lucky (Blessed) I must be

This is the day the Lord has made; We will rejoice and be glad in it.—Psalm 118:24

Let us give thanks to God for all His Blessings and say How Blessed I must be.

The Lyrics

Everywhere I Look today make me stop and make me say

Thank you Lord for giving me the chance that I might see

Pretty flowers all around butterfly that makes no sound

That’s when I stop and tell myself How Lucky (Blessed) I Must Be

Land and Roses around the door I could ask for nothing more

A home that’s filled with laughter and with love

The warm sunshine upon my face

Sweet memories time can’t erase

No wonder that I tell myself

How lucky (Blessed) I must be

Strolling on a summer’s night

The one you love right by your side

Sharing all your hopes and all your dreams

In a distance far away

An Eagle cries it seems to say

Look at me I’m wild and free

How lucky (Blessed) I must be

Land and Roses around door I could ask for nothing more

A home that’s filled with laughter and with love

The warm sunshine upon my face

Sweet memories time can’t erase

No wonder that I tell myself

How lucky (Blessed) I must be

Everywhere I looked today

Make me stop and make me say

Thank you Lord for giving me the chance that I might see

Pretty flowers all around Butterfly that makes no sound

That’s when I stop and tell myself How lucky (Blessed) I must be