SUNDAY CHOICE – How lucky (Blessed) I must be

This is the day the Lord has made; We will rejoice and be glad in it.—Psalm 118:24

Let us give thanks to God for all His Blessings and say How Blessed I must be.

The Lyrics

Everywhere I Look today make me stop and make me say

Thank you Lord for giving me the chance that I might see
Pretty flowers all around butterfly that makes no sound
That’s when I stop and tell myself How Lucky (Blessed) I Must Be

Land and Roses around the door I could ask for nothing more
A home that’s filled with laughter and with love

The warm sunshine upon my face
Sweet memories time can’t erase
No wonder that I tell myself
How lucky (Blessed) I must be

Strolling on a summer’s night
The one you love right by your side
Sharing all your hopes and all your dreams

In a distance far away
An Eagle cries it seems to say
Look at me I’m wild and free
How lucky (Blessed) I must be

Land and Roses around door I could ask for nothing more
A home that’s filled with laughter and with love
The warm sunshine upon my face
Sweet memories time can’t erase
No wonder that I tell myself
How lucky (Blessed) I must be
Everywhere I looked today
Make me stop and make me say
Thank you Lord for giving me the chance that I might see

Pretty flowers all around Butterfly that makes no sound
That’s when I stop and tell myself How lucky (Blessed) I must be

