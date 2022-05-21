SUNDAY CHOICE – How lucky (Blessed) I must be
This is the day the Lord has made; We will rejoice and be glad in it.—Psalm 118:24
Let us give thanks to God for all His Blessings and say How Blessed I must be.
The Lyrics
Everywhere I Look today make me stop and make me say
Thank you Lord for giving me the chance that I might see
Pretty flowers all around butterfly that makes no sound
That’s when I stop and tell myself How Lucky (Blessed) I Must Be
Land and Roses around the door I could ask for nothing more
A home that’s filled with laughter and with love
The warm sunshine upon my face
Sweet memories time can’t erase
No wonder that I tell myself
How lucky (Blessed) I must be
Strolling on a summer’s night
The one you love right by your side
Sharing all your hopes and all your dreams
In a distance far away
An Eagle cries it seems to say
Look at me I’m wild and free
How lucky (Blessed) I must be
Land and Roses around door I could ask for nothing more
A home that’s filled with laughter and with love
The warm sunshine upon my face
Sweet memories time can’t erase
No wonder that I tell myself
How lucky (Blessed) I must be
Everywhere I looked today
Make me stop and make me say
Thank you Lord for giving me the chance that I might see
Pretty flowers all around Butterfly that makes no sound
That’s when I stop and tell myself How lucky (Blessed) I must be